Pinwheels propel awareness for child abuse prevention

Pinwheels are traditionally a symbol of a happy childhood. That’s why the Exchange Club of Daniel Island plants them throughout April as a symbol of National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

More than 1,000 pinwheels dot the island, whether it’s on public green spaces or lawns of private residences, spreading the word because awareness is one of the most powerful resources for prevention.

On April 2, 10 Exchange Club volunteers and 20 high school students from Bishop England and Philip Simmons came out to spread the message by placing dozens in the ground. Even a grandmother and her two grandchildren showed up to help, according to Exchange Club volunteer Cindy Zumstein, the volunteer contact for the club’s committee in charge.

“Doing things within our community, that’s what makes my heart smile,” Zumstein said. “When we can see things within our own community changing lives I think that’s priceless.”

Zumstein noted that Bishop England, Daniel Island Academy, Daniel Island School, Philip Simmons and Providence Church are among some of the locations donning the pinwheels. For a donation of $2 at bluepinwheels.com, the club will plant a pinwheel for you. Or, Refuel is selling them inside their gas station and you can plant your pinwheel yourself.

Pinwheels will be available for purchase until April 30.

Thus far, donations are well over $6,000, which is comparable to previous years prior to COVID. The DI Property Owners Association alone has contributed $3,000 through its Community Fund. Since the start of the initiative in 2017, dubbed Pinwheels for Greater Childhoods, the Exchange Club has raised nearly $42,000, according to Zumstein.

The fundraiser’s proceeds are equally divided up among Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center, Darkness to Light and the Humanities Foundation. All area nonprofit organizations serve a mission to provide resources to help combat child abuse via social services and affordable housing.

“Daniel Island is not immune (to child abuse),” Zumstein said. “Our little zipcode is not immune.”

In 2021, despite the challenges of the pandemic, Dee Norton saw 829 children. Of those, 758 were assessed and had an MDT (multi-disciplinary team) case review. Exactly 684 children received a forensic interview, 487 received medical exams and 207 had mental health assessments. On average, 17 children each year are served in the 29492 zip code.

“To begin to reduce the incidence of child abuse, we must acknowledge that is happening here in the Lowcountry,” said Beverly Hutchison, the executive director of Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center. “Abuse happens in every neighborhood. Though no family is immune to child abuse, each of us can make a difference, and together we can help a child.”

Dee Norton has two locations: 677 Long Point Rd., Mount Pleasant and 1061 King St., Charleston. Darkness to Light has two locations: 1064 Gardner Road, Charleston, and 7 Radcliffe St., Unit 200, Charleston. The Humanities Foundation is located at 474 Wando Park Boulevard, Mount Pleasant.

“Any moment and every moment can be a learning moment for a child,” Zumstein added. “While any moment and every moment is a moment to make sure our children are safe and healthy.”