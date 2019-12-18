Plastic bag ban and other limitations go into effect Jan. 1

The plastic bag ban has reached Daniel Island and the Clements Ferry corridor. Or at least it will, beginning Jan. 1, 2020.

The City of Charleston, including Daniel Island and Cainhoy, is joining with the Town of Mount Pleasant and many other municipalities and states throughout the country to eliminate single-use plastic carryout and merchandise bags, as well as certain plastic carryout and food packaging items, such as polystyrene/Styrofoam and plastic straws.

The ordinance was signed into law on Nov. 27, 2018, with a 13-month grace period to support a smooth transition and allow time for businesses and organizations to plan ahead for enforcement starting on Jan. 1, 2020.

The ordinance applies to all organizations and businesses within the City of Charleston. Those affected include farmers markets/stands, food trucks, grocery stores, liquor stores, restaurants and bars, retail stores, takeout stands, schools, government, and nonprofits.

Jane Baker, vice president of community services for the Daniel Island Property Owners Association, said the POA has proactively informed local businesses and property owners about the change by putting it in their weekly e-blast newsletter and sending a letter to commercial owners and property managers to disseminate to their tenants.

Some local businesses are well prepared for the transition. Kimberly Reynolds, spokesperson for Publix, explained that they have already made the transition in their Mount Pleasant and Johns Island stores. And, when asked about the Daniel Island and Cainhoy stores, Reynolds said, “We will transition to providing our customers paper bags at checkout after the first of the year in our Charleston stores. We also offer our customers reusable bags for sale beginning at $.99 cents each.”

Similarly, Refuel on Daniel Island is equally prepared. “As the Town of Mount Pleasant already enacted this, Refuel is ready to comply,” said Refuel owner and Daniel Island resident Mark Jordan. “We found good alternatives for cups and straws so nobody will have to experience a paper straw that partially dissolves after five minutes in a drink,” he said.

In addition to using cloth or fabric bags, paper bags and plastic bags at least 4 mils thick are permissible under the ordinance. For food service industries, containers and packaging made out of materials that are compostable or accepted by the Charleston County recycling program are permissible, including aluminum, cardboard, glass, paper and recyclable plastics.

There are a few exceptions to the plastic bag and Styrofoam ban. Those exceptions include egg cartons, newspaper bags, pet waste bags, bread bags, produce bags, garbage bags, meat trays, cutlery, floral wrapping, and dry cleaning/garment bags.

“This ordinance is designed to protect the engine of our economy and livability of our City so businesses, particularly those influenced by tourism, and residents can continue to enjoy what the beauty and bounty of Charleston’s waterways offer for generations to come,” the city’s website states. “These new measures are about cleaner streets and waterways, preserving the beauty and livability of Charleston for generations to come.”

According to statistics provided by the city, of the more than 302 million tons of plastics that are discarded worldwide each year, 7.6 tons of plastic waste end up in Charleston harbor.

Plastic wastes threatens wildlife and poses a risk to human health. “As many as 100,000 marine animals have been injured or killed by entanglement with or ingestion of plastic waste,” and “…when pieces of these bags and containers are eaten by animals, the plastic enters our food chain,” according to information provided by the city.

For more details regarding the ban and its exceptions, visit www.charleston-sc.gov/plastic. Or contact the city at 843-724-7311 or citizenservices@charleston-sc.gov with any questions.