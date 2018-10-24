Play it safe this Halloween!

Want to scare up some good old fashioned fun this Halloween? The City of Charleston Police Department provided the tips below to ensure safe and happy trick or treating for kids, parents and drivers.

TIPS FOR TRICK-OR-TREATERS

* Carry a flashlight with you for visibility.

* Always stay in a group with an adult!

* Never enter a stranger’s house or car for a treat!

* Always walk on the sidewalk. If there is no sidewalk, walk on the grass away from the street.

* Don’t crisscross the street. Go to all the houses on one side of the street, then cross and go back.

* Look both ways before crossing the street and if you are wearing a mask take it off.

* Wait until an adult can check your candy before you eat any of it.

* Only accept treats from neighbors or friends you know!

TIPS FOR PARENTS

* Plan costumes that are bright and reflective! Consider adding more reflective tape to costumes and trick or treat bags. Always carry flashlights.

* Masks can limit or block eyesight. Consider makeup or cut the mask eyeholes bigger so they can see. Remind children to remove their masks to cross the street!

* We recommend that children do not use props like guns, knives, or swords. However, if they are used, make sure they don’t look too real!

* Clear hazards from your property. Remove obstacles such as flower pots and garden hoses, so children won’t trip on them rushing from house to house.

* Remind your children not to eat the candy until an adult has checked their treats!

* Your child’s school may be having a Halloween party. Call the school and ask.

* Please explain to children the difference between tricks and vandalism.

TIPS FOR BUSINESSES/MOTORISTS

* Heighten your awareness and be cautious of purchases that may have the potential to cause personal injury or property damage – such as paint ball guns or large quantities of eggs.

* Drive slowly and cautiously through your neighborhoods. Remember children may not look before crossing the street.

Please report any suspicious activity immediately to the local law enforcement agency. As always in an emergency call 911. Have a safe and happy Halloween!