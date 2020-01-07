Play it safe, not sorry this July 4

The South Carolina skies will look a little different this year the night of July 4 as most public fireworks displays have been canceled — another victim of COVID-19.

To protect the public as virus cases rise, the gatherings that would normally bring large groups together in small areas will have to wait until 2021.

But South Carolinians — like most Americans — love their fireworks. According to Zippia.com, South Carolina ranked No. 5 in the U.S. for using the most fireworks. The state imports almost 19 million fireworks each year.

Public officials expect that without public firework displays, even more people will opt to create their own displays.

But be warned. Fireworks are not permitted in the Daniel Island area and there can be legal ramifications.

The Daniel Island Property Owners Association posted a notice from the City of Charleston police and fire departments regarding fireworks: “As the 4th of July holiday approaches, residents are reminded that in the City of Charleston (including all incorporated suburban neighborhoods, which does include Daniel Island) fireworks are prohibited per (Municipal Code 13-191) primarily for fire prevention and neighborhood serenity. There is no exemption for holidays such as the Fourth of July or New Year’s Eve. To those not participating, the sound of fireworks is very startling and disturbing, particularly in the middle of the night, frightening young children, the elderly and pets. The sounds are often also confused with gunfire, which causes even more fear.”

For all fireworks concerns or complaints, please call the police non-emergency dispatch number 843-743-7200 to have the police respond to that particular area or address of concern. Police will respond to complaints for fireworks on Daniel Island and they will take appropriate action.