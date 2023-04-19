Point Hope community to host free live music event this month

Point Hope, an emerging master-planned community located within the City of Charleston and home to Berkeley County’s Philip Simmons schools, is hosting its next free music event on Saturday, April 22, 5-8 p.m. This event showcases free live music, delicious food available for purchase from local food trucks, lawn games and family fun on the Village Green in the heart of the Point Hope community.

Event highlights include: Live music from local band The Houk Brothers, food available for purchase from the Big Boned BBQ, Bits-N-Bytes and Chilly Goat food trucks, glitter tattoos, bubble fun and other activities for kids; and lawn games

Gathering on the Green is open to the public, and parking and admission are free. Dogs are welcome, but must be kept leashed. Guests are encouraged to bring their blankets and lawn chairs to sit back and enjoy the music. Lawn games including corn hole, Giant Jenga and Giant Connect 4 will be set up for all to enjoy.

Located in front of The Hub, Point Hope’s information center, the Village Green is the first of many parks and green spaces at Point Hope. The Hub and Village Green at Point Hope are located at 1049 Point Hope Parkway.

About the Point Hope Community

Point Hope features new homes, trails, bikeways, parks, shopping and a wide variety of conveniences, including a Publix supermarket, restaurants and medical services, plus three highly regarded Berkeley County schools, all located right within the community.

The architectural standards established for Point Hope encourage “coastal contemporary” designs that aim to bring a fresh look to traditional southern architecture and a strong connection to the beautiful natural environment. The first homes at Point Hope are being built by David Weekley Homes, Pulte Homes and Toll Brothers. Point

Hope’s development is being managed by the DI Development Company, the same team responsible for developing Daniel Island.

For more information about Point Hope, visit pointhopecharleston.com.

