Point Hope to host free live music event

Point Hope, a growing master-planned community located within the City of Charleston and home to the Berkeley County Philip Simmons schools, is hosting its next free music event on Saturday, June 17, 5-8 p.m. This event showcases free live music, delicious food available for purchase from local food trucks, lawn games and family fun on the Village Green in the heart of the Point Hope community.

Event highlights include: Live music from local band The Houk Brothers; food available for purchase from the Bits-N-Bytes, Chow Bella and Chilly Goat food trucks; glitter tattoos, bubble fun and other activities for kids and lawn games.

Gathering on the Green is open to the public, and parking and admission are free. Dogs are welcome, but must be kept leashed. Guests are encouraged to bring their blankets and lawn chairs to sit back and enjoy the music. Lawn games, including corn hole, giant Jenga and giant Connect 4, will be set up for all to enjoy.

Located in front of The Hub, Point Hope’s information center, the Village Green is the first of many parks and green spaces at Point Hope. The Hub and Village Green at Point Hope are located at 1049 Point Hope Parkway in Charleston.

About Point Hope

Point Hope is an emerging master-planned community located within the City of Charleston and within close proximity to Daniel Island, Mount Pleasant and I-526. At Point Hope, new homes, trails, bikeways, parks, shopping and conveniences are carefully integrated amidst a

Lowcountry setting. Residents enjoy a wide variety of conveniences, including a Publix supermarket, restaurants and medical services, plus three highly regarded Berkeley County schools, all located right within the community.

Unique architectural standards have been established for Point Hope, encouraging “coastal contemporary” designs that bring a fresh look to traditional southern architecture and a strong connection to the beautiful natural environment. The first homes at Point Hope are being

built by David Weekley Homes, Pulte Homes and Toll Brothers. Point Hope’s careful planning and development is being managed by the DI Development Company, the same team responsible for Daniel Island.

For more information about Point Hope, visit pointhopecharleston.com.

- Compiled by Suzanne Detar