Police Blotter

The following incidents took place within the Team 5 jurisdiction of the City of Charleston Police Department between June 12 and June 27, 2017.

Arrest

A man was arrested for intoxication at a restaurant on Seven Farms Drive on June 12 just after midnight.

The man had not yet settled his tab and was acting “belligerently” behind the building, according to Lt. James Byrne, commanding officer for Team 5. An officer approached and attempted to speak to the subject, who then told the officer he was leaving. At that point, there was a small scuffle between the subject and the officer, but the officer was able to detain the subject and escort him to the cruiser.

The subject was taken to a hospital for a jail clearance due to his high level of intoxication and then taken to the detention center.

Flim Flam

A Daniel Island resident recently contacted police regarding a Facebook advertisement scam that he had fallen victim to between March and June of this year.

The advertisement alleged financial help at no cost. The victim called the subject to receive financial assistance. The victim was prompted to send half of the money owed and was promised that the subject would pay the other half, as well as settle the bills. The victim lost approximately $1700.

Discharge of firearm

Officers were called to an apartment complex on Enterprise Boulevard off Clements Ferry Road in response to a single gunshot just after 5:30 a.m. on June 13. Parties reported hearing a single gunshot and seeing people run away from the parking lot. No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.

Vandalism

A vehicle was vandalized at a business on Clements Ferry Road on June 13 sometime before 2 p.m., according to a police report. The victim returned to the vehicle to discover that an unknown person had spray-painted obscenities across one side and left a note on the windshield that contained profanities and intimidating statements. This case is still under investigation.

Burglary

A resident of an apartment complex on Daniel Island reported to police on June 15 that a diamond engagement ring had been stolen from their unlocked apartment during a four hour window on June 13. Nothing else was disturbed and there were no other crimes reported in the area.

Larceny

Parts from construction equipment were stolen from a construction site at the end of Daniel Island Drive sometime between June 7 and the 21, according to police.

Impersonation

A Daniel Island resident reported to police that someone had attempted to open a credit card in her name on June 22. Nothing was taken. It was just an attempt, stated police.

Found Property

Officers were called to a Seven Farms Drive restaurant after the manager of the restaurant reported that a pistol was found in one of the bathroom stalls on June 23. Officers took custody of the pistol, which had not been reported stolen. The gun was placed into evidence.

Shoplifting

Officers responded to a gas station along Clements Ferry Road after two subjects were seen stealing beer just after 2 a.m. on June 26. This case is still under investigation.