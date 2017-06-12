Police Blotter

The following cases were taken from City of Charleston Police reports filed with Team 5 on Daniel Island between Nov. 8 and Nov. 30, 2017.

Vehicle theft

A Mercedes SUV was stolen from a residence in Daniel Island Park between the evening of Nov. 21 and the morning of Nov. 22. Police were contacted by a Team 4 officer after an abandoned vehicle that was found in West Ashley was determined to be registered to a Daniel Island resident. The victim told police that the vehicle was unlocked and had a spare key fob inside. No arrests have been made.

A Ford F150 was also stolen between the evening of Nov. 21 and the morning of Nov. 22 from another residence in Daniel Island Park. The victim told police that the vehicle was unlocked with the keys inside. The vehicle has not been found and no arrests have been made.

Theft of motor vehicle parts

Two catalytic converters were stolen from two trucks at a business on Clements Ferry Road between Nov. 10 and 13. The report states that when the manager went out to start the trucks in the morning he noticed an odd sound. Upon further investigation, he discovered that the catalytic converters from two trucks were missing. This case is still under investigation.

Bicycle theft

A bicycle was stolen from Daniel Island School on Nov. 17. The bicycle was parked near the bike racks on the north side of the school and was left unsecured. This is still under investigation.

A mountain bike was stolen from an apartment complex on Seven Farms Drive between Oct. 22 and 23, but was not reported to police until Nov. 29. The complainant told police that on Oct. 22, when he returned from a trip, the bicycle was there and then on Oct. 23, it was gone. This case is still under investigation.

Burglary

Tools and accessories were stolen from a construction site off of Clements Ferry Road between Nov. 23 and 24. The complainant told police that tools, wiring, ladders and accessories had been stolen from temporary portable offices that are on site. Central Investigations is following up on this case.

Various tools were stolen from a construction site off of Clements Ferry Road between Nov. 22 and 27. This case is still under investigation.

Theft from a building

A wallet was stolen from a desk in a business on Daniel Island Drive between Oct. 30 and Oct. 31. The victim did not contact police until Nov. 10. Nothing else was taken.

Recovered stolen vehicle

Officers were dispatched to Jack Primus Road after a citizen reported a suspicious vehicle on Nov. 19. Upon investigation, police found a black BMW abandoned in the woods along the road. According to the report, the vehicle had been heavily vandalized. The vehicle was previously reported stolen through the Charleston County Sheriff’s Department. A CCSO deputy responded and the car was removed from the area.

Police responded to a residence in the Peninsula subdivision in reference to a disturbance. The complainant advised that an acquaintance had just been in a physical altercation with another person that he did not know, according to the report. When the complainant called the police, both fled on foot and left the vehicle they had arrived in behind. When officers responded, they found the vehicle had been stolen from North Charleston. The North Charleston Police Department is continuing the investigation.

Found property

Low-end jewelry was found on the front porch of a residence in Daniel Island Park on Oct. 19 but was not reported to police until Nov. 8.

Robbery

Team 5 responded to a gas station on Clements Ferry Road in response to a robbery on Nov. 23. According to the report, the victim had agreed to lend money to the offender if he could keep the offender’s phone as collateral. After the victim gave the offender the money, he had second thoughts and asked for it back, upon which the offender became angry and attacked the victim. The victim told police that the offender asked for the phone and money back, after which he brandished a knife and threatened the victim. The victim gave the offender his phone back and the offender fled the store. This case is still under investigation.

Domestic Violence

Officers were called to a residence off of Highway 41 in response to a domestic violence dispute on Nov. 11. According to the police report, the complainant advised that she and her boyfriend had gotten into an argument that had turned physical, after which she fled the residence to a family member’s home. The report states that the boyfriend followed the female victim and forced her out of the residence. At this point, the victim called 911. The offender also allegedly shoved his grandmother to the ground and punched another family member when they tried to intervene, the report further states. The offender was arrested and taken to the detention center where he was charged with several domestic violence and assault charges. EMS responded, but no one was transported to the hospital.

Team 5 responded to a residence on Daniel Island Drive on Nov. 14 in reference to a domestic violence call. The complainant told police that while she was taking a bath, an argument started between her and her husband, after which he allegedly held her under water, according to the report. Later, the husband allegedly locked the complainant out of the house. When officers arrived, they spoke with the husband, who confirmed that a heated argument had happened but denied holding the complainant under water. EMS was declined. The two parties separated for the evening and Central Investigations was advised to follow up.

Intimidation

An employee of a gas station on Clements Ferry Road contacted police on Nov. 17 after she was repeatedly harassed by a couple who had come into to purchase alcohol. According to the report, the complainant told police that the couple had come in a couple weeks earlier attempting to exchange alcohol. When the complainant told the couple that they could not do that, they responded with verbal threats. On Nov. 17, the complainant told police that the same couple came in to purchase more alcohol. After the transaction, the female made another threat towards the complainant, the report states. The complainant does not know the couple. This case is still under investigation.

Obscene/harassing

phone calls

Team 5 responded to a business on River Landing Drive in response to threatening phone calls on Nov. 28. According to the police report, the victim told police that he had been receiving several threatening phone calls from the offender, who was previously a client of the victim. The victim provided officers with recorded messages that indicated threats against the victim and his family. This case is still under investigation.

Trespassing

An unknown subject entered an apartment that is being remodeled in the Peninsula subdivision overnight, between Nov. 23 and 24. When officers responded, they found a cut in the screen door and belongings from neighboring apartments on the front porch, according to the police report. This case is still under investigation.

Injured party

An officer was dispatched to Highway 526, near Clements Ferry Road, in reference to a male party on a guard rail on Nov. 26. After the officer located the party, he advised that his vehicle had run out of gas on Nov. 24. According to the report, the party told the officer that as he was walking down the interstate to get gas, he tripped and fell down an embankment, knocking him unconscious for two days. When he gained consciousness, he climbed up and stood by the guard rail, after which someone saw him and called the police. EMS responded and he was taken to the area hospital. The vehicle was turned over to the party’s family.

Out of agency assist/warrant arrest

While on patrol, a Team 5 officer observed a vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle that had been stolen from Daniel Island. According to the report, when the officer stopped the drive to investigate, he found that the driver had an outstanding arrest warrant in Mount Pleasant. The driver was taken into custody and turned over to the Mount Pleasant Police Department. The vehicle was confirmed not to be the stolen vehicle.