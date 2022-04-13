Police Blotter - April 14, 2022

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within Team 5, which serves Daniel Island and parts of the Cainhoy peninsula, between March 16-31.

Tool theft

On March 21, an officer responded to the construction site for a development on Port Track Drive in reference to a burglary. A site superintendent, who was responsible for overseeing the installation of utilities for a new neighborhood, reported that an unknown individual moved a front-end loader that was parked in front of a shipping container and forced entry into the locked container. Tools that were stored for the job site, including a generator, pipe lasers, rotating lasers, chop saws, chainsaws, a grease gun, and jack hammer, were stolen. The total loss was $12,220. Serial numbers for the items and surveillance coverage was unavailable.

Disgruntled former employee

An officer was called to a business on Charleston Regional Parkway on March 21 regarding a disturbance. The victim, who is the personnel manager at the location, stated that an employee who had recently been terminated came to the location and demanded a paycheck. The offender became verbally abusive and threatened multiple times to “come back and kill the victim,” and then left before the police arrived. A witness corroborated the account. Video surveillance of the occurrence was made available to Team 5 and an arrest warrant was obtained.

Bridge damage

On March 24, an officer met with a representative from the South Carolina Department of Transportation, who reported a vandalism incident to the Wando Bridge. During a routine inspection, the infrastructure technician discovered that damage had been done to a locking mechanism on the bridge. The part has been replaced.

Slashed tire

On March 24, a victim came to the Team 5 office to report vandalism to a vehicle that had been parked in the student lot at Bishop England High School on Seven Farms Drive. The complainant’s son drove his vehicle to school and at the end of the day, noticed a flat tire. Further inspection revealed that a razor blade had been inserted into the tire. Video surveillance was not available.

Mutual aid

On March 25, an officer was conducting traffic enforcement on Clements Ferry Road at 5:20 p.m. and identified a vehicle traveling 70 mph in a 45 mph zone. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver was found to have two active warrants for arrest — one in Charleston County for assault and one in Berkeley County for fraud. The individual was placed under arrest and transported to the Charleston County jail.

Deceased man discovered

Team 5 arrived at a wooded area on Matisse Street (off of Clements Ferry Road) at 5:15 p.m. on March 27 to recover the body of a middle-aged male found in a pond. The victim was pronounced deceased by EMS. Berkeley County’s Coroner Office responded on-scene and the body was transported to an area hospital for an autopsy. Cause of death is unknown at this time.