Police Blotter - April 16, 2020

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within the Team 5 area (Daniel Island and parts of the Cainhoy peninsula) between March 16 and March 31, 2020.

EMBEZZLEMENT

On March 16, officers responded to a call from a nonprofit organization located on Clements Ferry Road regarding theft of money by an employee. The victim discovered a discrepancy in accounting of $230,000 between January 2019 and March 2020. Early in March, the victim noticed that balances were not what they should be and confronted the employee, a bookkeeper. The employee stated that she put the money toward operations and didn’t divulge the transfer because “she didn’t want to upset anyone.” On March 12, the victim noted that three checks in the amount of $680 were deposited into an account that didn’t belong to the business. Further investigation revealed that the bookkeeper was working with an outside accounting firm that didn’t actually exist. The case is under further investigation by the White Collar Crimes division of the City of Charleston Police Department.

FLIM-FLAM

A case of flim-flam was reported on March 16. The victim attempted to sell furniture, valued at $1,200, on a buy and sell website called Letgo. She was contacted by a potential buyer, who paid the victim for the furniture and for moving expenses via electronic check. The victim then sent the moving expenses to the moving company via Venmo, and the furniture was picked up. The electronic check was deemed fraudulent and denied by the bank; at the same time, the buyer cancelled the order and requested a refund. The victim did not allow for a refund since the payment bounced, but lost the value of the furniture sold and the money sent for moving expenses.

The victim was ultimately scammed out of $2,400 during the transaction.

VANDALISM

Officers spoke with a complainant who stated that his vehicle was vandalized on March 19 while it was parked at the SIA soccer complex located at Oak Leaf Street. His Ford F-800 truck was parked at a construction job site overnight; the next day, all of the windows were broken as well as both of the side view mirrors. Damage is estimated at $2,000.

SOCIAL DISTANCING VIOLATION



On March 21, Team 5 received several complaints about an outdoor party with live music during the city-wide order for social distancing (no gatherings of 10 or more people). The business, located on River Landing Drive, was hosting an event with food, alcohol, and entertainment, with more than 20 guests. The business believed that they could have 20 guests because they were using an adjoining property with permission. Officers educated the business about the new laws, issued a formal warning, and ordered the party to be shut down immediately. The business owner complied.

LARCENY

A complainant advised officers that 12 windows were stolen from a home construction site on Spring Hollow Drive. The windows, valued at $2,000, were left in an unsecured garage during the overnight hours. A report was filed on March 26 for insurance purposes.