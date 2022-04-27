Police Blotter - April 28, 2022

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within Team 5, which serves Daniel Island and parts of the Cainhoy peninsula, between April 1-15.

Engine trouble

On April 4, at 1:30 p.m., an individual called the Team 5 station to report the theft of a catalytic converter from their 2006 Honda Element SUV.

On the morning of April 1, the individual drove the vehicle to work and parked it at a business on Island Park Drive.

Around 4 p.m., the individual drove home and noted that the engine didn’t sound like it was running properly. The individual inspected the vehicle and realized that the catalytic converter was missing.

Video surveillance of the parking area at the business was not available.

Rental disagreement

An individual at a business on Wambaw Creek Road contacted an officer on April 4 to report several incidents of rental vehicles not being returned.

A general manager of the business claimed to have rented a 10-foot U Haul truck on March 23 to a customer who agreed to return it by March 27. When confronted, the renter claimed that the vehicle had been stolen, but he did not file a police report. On April 7, a warrant

for arrest for failure to return leased property was issued, and on April 9, an arrest was made.

Another U-Haul truck had been rented to a customer who agreed to return it by March 18. The renter never returned it and refused to respond to multiple phone calls from the general manager.

The manager located the vehicle and hired a towing service to recover it. A warrant for arrest for failure to return leased property was issued and is pending.

Stolen phone

On April 7, an individual reported to Team 5 that a personal cell phone was stolen while working inside of the Credit One Charleston Open on Seven Farms Drive.

The iPhone SE with an OtterBox case, valued at $429, was detected to be one block away on Island Park Drive but was not recovered. The phone has been deactivated; there are no suspects.

Phone fraud

An officer was dispatched to a residence on Peninsula Cove Drive on April 7 to investigate a fraud report.

The individual claimed to have gone to a Verizon store in North Charleston to make a change to the service plan and discovered an unpaid debt from an account never opened. The account, initiated in January 2021, had a balance of $2,688.

Unmarked car

On April 8, an officer was conducting routine traffic enforcement along Clements Ferry Road when spotting a silver BMW in the median that did not have a license plate displayed. The driver of the vehicle was found to be operating the car with a suspended license. A DMV check revealed that this was the individual’s second offense and, additionally, the individual had failed to report to court for three other offenses. The driver was arrested and transported to the Berkeley County Detention Center.