Police Blotter - April 30, 2020

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within the Team 5 area (Daniel Island and parts of the Cainhoy peninsula) between April 1 and April 15, 2020.

VANDALISM

• On April 1, officers responded to a complaint at Freedom Park, located on Barfield Street. A Parks and Recreation Department employee reported the stand-alone restroom at the park had been vandalized. The door handle had been broken and an unknown individual or group entered the bathroom and burned the supply of toilet paper that was inside. The cost to repair the broken door is estimated at $50.

• Officers responded to another report of vandalism at Freedom Park on April 7. The door handle had been broken again at the bathroom and garbage had been spilled out in the sink and on the floor. Estimated value to repair the handle is $50.

• On April 4, officers responded to a vandalism complaint at a construction site near the intersection of Daniel Island Drive and Oak Leaf Street. An unknown individual broke the windows of a Chevy Silverado Truck with an attached trailer and damaged the vehicle’s body by possibly striking it with a shovel. Empty beer cans were scattered around the area. Damage is estimated to be $2,500.

THEFT FROM A MOTOR VEHICLE

Officers responded to a complaint at River Landing Drive on April 1, regarding theft from a vehicle. The complainant left her purse inside her vehicle overnight and an unknown individual entered the car and removed her wallet from the purse. A debit card from the wallet was later used at a gas station in Mount Pleasant.

BURGLARY

On April 3, the LTP Daniel Island tennis center on Seven Farms Drive was burglarized. The director of operations contacted Team 5 and advised that a golf cart had been stolen out of a garage on the property. The suspect entered the garage through a window. Additionally, a tennis ball machine had also been removed from another building at the facility. The machine was activated and used to shoot tennis balls all over the property. There is no record of surveillance.

LARCENY

A new home under construction on Oak Bluff Avenue was targeted when bead boards were stolen on April 3. The approximate value of the material was $60. The complainant filed a police report for insurance purposes.

ROAD RAGE

Also on April 3, officers met with a complainant at a Charleston Regional Parkway address in reference to an incident that occurred near the intersection of I-526 and Clements Ferry Road. The complainant said that he yelled at a motorcyclist to “slow down.” The motorcyclist was driving a blue sport motorcycle without tags and proceeded to drive up beside the complainant’s vehicle and punch his side mirror until he knocked it off. He drove off toward Clements Ferry Road and the complainant followed him. The motorcyclist fled to an address near the Charleston Regional Parkway and entered a parking lot through a security gate that he was able to open.

The case is still active.

THEFT

Officers responded to Dominion Energy’s Jack Primus Substation, located at Charleston Regional Parkway, on April 6. The complainant advised an unknown individual broke into the location by cutting a lock that was on the gate, and removed three rolls of copper wire, two rolls of aluminum wire, and two chainsaws from a company vehicle. The estimated value of the stolen property is $60,000.

LARCENY BY FALSE PRETENSES

On April 6, the victim, who lives in Pennsylvania, advised officers that he had shipped approximately $60,000 worth of electronics to a location in Hanahan, South Carolina. The shipment was illegally re-routed to a UPS Store near Clements Ferry Road and picked up by an unknown individual. The shipment contained laptops and Microsoft software. The UPS Store has a signature and driver’s license of the person who signed for the package, and is reviewing surveillance footage. Another package shipped by the victim, valued at $39,000, was also re-routed to the same UPS Store but was not released. The UPS security team is investigating the crime.