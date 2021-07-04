Police Blotter - April 8, 2021

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within the Team 5 area – which serves Daniel Island and parts of the Cainhoy peninsula, between March 1-15, 2021.

Credit Card/ATM Fraud

On March 2 at 7:30 p.m., an officer met with a complainant at a residence on Cartwright Street who advised that her daughter, a student at Bishop England High School, was missing her wallet and keys to her 2021 Toyota. She suspected that the items were left on top of a friend’s vehicle. The victim reported that her Wells Fargo Visa card was used to purchase fuel at a Belle Hall gas station in Mount Pleasant later that day. The card was canceled after the first illegal transaction occurred. A locksmith was hired to change the keys on the complainant’s vehicle.

Burglary/Breaking and Entering

A house under construction on Spring Hollow Drive was burglarized between Feb. 26 and March 3. According to the project manager, an unknown individual entered the locked house after an appliance delivery had been made. A crack in the door frame was an indicator of forced entry. A large box containing a Whirlpool dishwasher valued at $500 had been cut and placed upright to make it appear that the contents were intact. The manager compiled a list of contractors onsite for Team 5; an investigation into the burglary is underway.

Embezzlement

On March 4, an employee of a business located on Clements Ferry Road entered the location after hours, logged into the company computer, and removed between $200 and $500 from a cash drawer. Her actions were captured on surveillance video. She left the business after removing the cash and did not lock the door. The theft has been settled through restitution. Doors to the business have been re-keyed.

Assisting Other Agencies

A Team 5 officer assisted the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office to detain a male individual who had fled from a traffic stop. The officer assisted the K-9 unit when the driver ran into a wooded area near Technology Drive. Verbal contact was made and the suspect was identified and detained by the officer. Berkeley County then took custody of the driver.

Theft from a Motor Vehicle

On March 12, a victim reported that her vehicle had been entered during the overnight hours while it was parked at an apartment complex on River Landing Drive. The console had been ransacked and 20-30 CDs were stolen, along with three screwdrivers, an umbrella, and an owner’s manual for the vehicle, a 2015 Nissan Rogue. The victim was concerned that the service records had also been removed. The vehicle had been unlocked and no camera footage was available in the area.

Aggravated Assault

At 11:42 p.m. on March 14, officers responded to a restaurant on Seven Farms Drive in reference to an assault. The victim stated that an altercation ensued on the outside patio in the bar area of the restaurant when an individual repeatedly stepped on his dog’s tail. The suspect punched the victim, causing him to lose a tooth. Camera footage confirms that two males struck the victim during the argument. Team 5 is in the process of interviewing witnesses; the case is still active.