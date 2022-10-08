Police Blotter - August 11, 2022

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within Team 5, which serves Daniel Island and parts of the Cainhoy peninsula, between July 16-31.

Broken glass

On July 19, an officer responded to a business on Charleston Regional Parkway and met with a victim who stated that her white Toyota Sequoia had been vandalized by a disgruntled employee of the business. Between 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., the right rear window of the vehicle was shattered. Earlier, an employee who had been on the job for three days and hired by a staffing agency was fired for using a personal cell phone while working. The incident was confirmed by video footage and the victim positively identified the offender. A warrant for arrest was issued.

Speeding without a license

On Clements Ferry Road, an officer was conducting traffic enforcement on July 20 and initiated a traffic stop for a Kia Soul traveling 60 mph in a 45 mph zone. The officer asked the passenger if she had a license.The driver stated that she did not have a license. At that point, it was determined that the passenger had an active warrant for arrest and was transported to the Berkeley County Detention Center. The driver was also charged for speeding and driving without a license.

Moped theft

On July 21, an officer responded to a residence on Newbrook Drive in reference to a theft of a moped. The victim claimed that the vehicle had been parked near the pool, and was missing its left mirror and was inoperable. The keys had not been left in the moped. The vehicle was removed from the premises between 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. the previous day.

Stolen goods

A victim reported a theft from his vehicle, a 2007 Toyota 4Runner, that occurred during the overnight hours on July 22. The vehicle had been parked on Willtown Street around midnight and had been left unlocked. The next morning, the victim noticed that the front door was ajar, and the vehicle had been ransacked. Missing items included a Gucci wallet holding $180 in cash, three credit/debit cards, a pair of Ray Ban sunglasses, and a set of AirPods. The credit card companies were notified before any illegal activity was detected.

High speed pursuit

On July 23 at 10:23 a.m., an officer was traveling on I-526 when a white Range Rover with Florida license plates sped past, traveling over 90 mph. The officer followed with blue lights and the driver pulled over. As the officer approached the vehicle to make contact with the driver, the vehicle sped off again. Later, Team 5 learned that the driver had active warrants with the Charleston Police Department and had just assaulted an officer with the Mount Pleasant Police Department. After an active search, the driver was located the next day by the Charleston Police Department and was arrested.

Stolen gun and knife

On July 25, an officer met with a resident of Waters Inlet Circle who advised that his Chevrolet Tahoe had been entered during the overnight hours. A Ruger .40 caliber pistol, an extra magazine and a pocket knife were reported as stolen. The victim could not remember if he had locked his vehicle; there were no signs of forced entry.

Golf cart theft

On July 29, a 2016 Club Car golf cart was reported as stolen from a residence on River Landing Drive. The victim provided a VIN and registration and listed the value of the vehicle at $6,500.

ATM robbery

On July 29 at 3:16 a.m., a burglary alarm was activated at a bank on Island Park Drive in reference to an attempted theft of an ATM machine. Video footage captured three suspects wearing black clothing arriving in a white commercial pickup truck with straps on the vehicle. The suspects used a crowbar and the straps with the vehicle to rip the safe from its pedestal base. The suspects fled the area before the officers arrived. Surveillance shows that the vehicle struck a concrete curb and

hardware, including an air compressor and various hand tools, fell out of the back of the truck. A vehicle registration card was also found on the premises. Evidence was collected and the case is being actively investigated.

Drunken assault

On July 29, an officer was called to a residence on Josiah Street. Upon arrival, the victim and his son were restraining a male offender by holding him down on the ground. While the complainant was mowing his lawn, a man entered his property and began striking him with his fist and with his arm, which was in a hard cast, several times. The victim said he defended himself and claimed that the man threatened to kill him and said that he had a gun. The offender appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and when questioned, told officers that he had “been drinking heavily for six days.” The offender was subsequently arrested and charged for Assault and Battery – 2nd Degree.