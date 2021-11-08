Police Blotter - August 12, 2021

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within the Team 5 area, which serves Daniel Island and parts of the Cainhoy peninsula, between July 1-15, 2021.

Theft from a Motor Vehicle

On July 4, an officer responded to a recreational facility on Island Park Drive in reference to a theft. The victim stated that he thought he used the auto-lock feature on his vehicle, but someone gained entry and removed $100 in cash and MasterCard and American Express credit cards. The credit cards were used at a Harris Teeter grocery store in Mount Pleasant to purchase gift cards during several transactions, totaling $3,500. A manager at Harris Teeter reported unusual activity at 11 a.m. and submitted a video of the transaction to Team 5. An investigation is pending.

Weapons Law Violation

On July 5, officers responded to an incident reported at a restaurant on Seven Farms Drive at 2:40 a.m. The manager stated that two male individuals outside of the business had a verbal exchange. One of the men who was sitting on a motorcycle produced a small handgun and fired one round in the air. He then fled west onto Daniel Island Drive. The manager observed the event from the patio of the restaurant; his statement was corroborated by a witness. The man was recognized by the staff as an occasional patron and his name was identified on the nightly receipts. He was found and arrested on July 17 and charged with one count of discharging a firearm within city limits.

Theft from Building

Officers responded to a residence on Wando View Lane regarding a theft from a house under construction. On July 5, the complainant advised that $1,700 in tools, including drills, saws, lights, batteries, and compressors, were stolen from the site. Video surveillance was captured and turned over to a detective for investigation.

Motor Vehicle Theft

On July 6, an officer responded to an apartment complex on Robert Daniel Drive in reference to a motor vehicle theft. The victim stated that his 2018 Honda motorcycle, valued at $3,000, was parked in the complex’s lot and was chained to three other cycles. The lock was cut. No surveillance was available, but the motorcycle was recovered in the same apartment building in a stairway at the back of the complex.