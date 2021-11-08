Police Blotter - August 12, 2021
Wed, 08/11/2021 - 10:43am admin
By:
Elizabeth Horton
The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within the Team 5 area, which serves Daniel Island and parts of the Cainhoy peninsula, between July 1-15, 2021.
Theft from a Motor Vehicle
On July 4, an officer responded to a recreational facility on Island Park Drive in reference to a theft. The victim stated that he thought he used the auto-lock feature on his vehicle, but someone gained entry and removed $100 in cash and MasterCard and American Express credit cards. The credit cards were used at a Harris Teeter grocery store in Mount Pleasant to purchase gift cards during several transactions, totaling $3,500. A manager at Harris Teeter reported unusual activity at 11 a.m. and submitted a video of the transaction to Team 5. An investigation is pending.
Weapons Law Violation
On July 5, officers responded to an incident reported at a restaurant on Seven Farms Drive at 2:40 a.m. The manager stated that two male individuals outside of the business had a verbal exchange. One of the men who was sitting on a motorcycle produced a small handgun and fired one round in the air. He then fled west onto Daniel Island Drive. The manager observed the event from the patio of the restaurant; his statement was corroborated by a witness. The man was recognized by the staff as an occasional patron and his name was identified on the nightly receipts. He was found and arrested on July 17 and charged with one count of discharging a firearm within city limits.
Theft from Building
Officers responded to a residence on Wando View Lane regarding a theft from a house under construction. On July 5, the complainant advised that $1,700 in tools, including drills, saws, lights, batteries, and compressors, were stolen from the site. Video surveillance was captured and turned over to a detective for investigation.
Motor Vehicle Theft
On July 6, an officer responded to an apartment complex on Robert Daniel Drive in reference to a motor vehicle theft. The victim stated that his 2018 Honda motorcycle, valued at $3,000, was parked in the complex’s lot and was chained to three other cycles. The lock was cut. No surveillance was available, but the motorcycle was recovered in the same apartment building in a stairway at the back of the complex.
DI man armed with rifle at apartment complex apprehended
Heavy police presence was requested for a disturbance at a Daniel Island apartment complex the night of Aug. 2. The incident rendered no injuries or fatalities, but it was potentially life-threatening.
On Monday, Aug. 2, at approximately 7 p.m., multiple Charleston Police Department officers were dispatched to 211 River Landing Drive in regards to an adult male carrying a rifle near Simmons Park apartment complex. Upon arrival, officers located the individual in a courtyard and observed that he was still armed but unable to declare whether the weapon was loaded.
The individual, whose name is being withheld by police, was identified as a 34-year-old resident of Daniel Island. He was heard making statements about wanting to take his own life, according to the incident report.
After an exchange of words, officers were successfully able to persuade the man to disarm himself. The officers were able to take custody of the man with total compliance and without any force.
“The involved officers showed both restraint and compassion in their interaction with this individual, which led to a successful conclusion for all involved,” the report stated.
Additionally, the report noted that the individual has a history of depression and alcohol abuse. The person in question was transported and committed into a mental health facility nearby.
— By Zach Giroux, compiled from a Charleston Police Department report from Team 5 Commander Lt. Matt Wojslawowicz.