Police Blotter - August 16, 2018

The following cases were taken from City of Charleston Police reports filed with Team 5 on Daniel Island between July 20 and August 10, 2018.

THEFT FROM A MOTOR VEHICLE

In the Etiwan Park neighborhood, an officer responded to a reported theft of sunglasses and money from an unsecured car. The theft happened between the night of July 24 and the morning of July 25. There were several other break-ins from the same perpetrator on the same night.

Another theft from a motor vehicle was reported in early August. Between the night of August 6 and the morning of August 7, an unknown subject entered a vehicle and stole a cooler from the bed of a truck, and a shotgun from inside the vehicle. The victim does not know if the truck was locked or not.

TRESPASSING

On July 28, in Codner’s Ferry Park, officers responded to a call about a trespassing. The police were met by the offender at the residence, who stated that he lived there. He was unable to provide any proof. The offender said that he had been pushed to the ground and punched in the head by the owner of the residence. The owner stated that the offender lived with them at one time, and that he is dating the owner’s wife.

IMPERSONATION

In the Peninsula subdivision off Clements Ferry Rd., a woman reported she had received text messages from Walmart on July 23 indicating that someone had used her personal info to open a Visa credit card account. She said that she does not know how her information was obtained.

VANDALISM

An offender broke the car windows out of an automobile at an Island Park Drive address in the afternoon of July 23. On arrival, the responding officers found the offender sitting on a bench. The subject was intoxicated and admitted to breaking the windows. The man was transported to a hospital for severe intoxication, and was issued a citation by an officer for the property damage.

CREDIT CARD FRAUD

On July 24, a man told officers that he had noticed several transactions on his debit card, totaling over $800. The victim went to the bank where the money was taken from his account, and video of the offenders was provided. The case is still under investigation.

FORGERY

A victim paid officers a visit at police headquarters on July 25 to alert them about unauthorized transactions on his business’ account for nearly $1,500. There was a fraudulent check that was created with business account information.

INTIMIDATION

Officers responded to a suspicious person complaint at Clements Ferry Road and Jack Primus Road on the afternoon of July 31. The victim claimed that while he was outside of his place of employment, four hours before he called police, the suspect approached him. The offender rambled and acted aggressively, but walked away once the victim asked him if he was okay. The offender did not injure the victim.

LARCENY BY FALSE PRETENSES

The Charleston Police Department was contacted by an investigator for a shipping company. The man who made contact with CPD said he was looking into a possible false insurance claim through the shipping company. The investigator stated that a man had shipped a piece of jewelry out of state, but when it arrived to its destination, a tool was in the box instead. There were several inconsistencies in the packaging that lead the shipping company to believe that it was a fraudulent claim.

THEFT FROM A BUILDING

On August 7, an officer was dispatched to a gas station. He was told that a suspect was seen on security footage, putting a carton of cigarettes in his pants. He then took keys from the store, while the clerk was outside of the store, cleaning. The offender attempted to open the register with the keys, but was stopped when a witness questioned the suspect. The clerk identified the suspect as a regular customer. By the time the police obtained a search warrant for the suspect, the keys had been returned to the store by a third party. The gas station’s management did not want to place charges, but has banned the offender from the store.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE ARREST

On July 20, officers responded to a domestic dispute after a female victim alerted police that her husband had been acting aggressively, pushing her down twice. The couple had been separated until a couple weeks earlier, when the husband moved back in. The event occurred at an apartment on Seven Farms Drive. The offender left the scene and was not located, until he came back to the residence. Officers were alerted to his return and arrested the man.

GENERAL INFORMATION

A man spoke with officers on July 21 to tell them that his private email account was compromised on July 12. The victim entered personal information into a phishing email, thinking it was from an employer. The Charleston Police Department advises citizens not to enter any personal information into an email, unless it is from a verified source.

In a separate case, a Barfield Park woman told officers on August 6, that between June 21 and July 15, her juvenile son was possibly assaulted by his grandparents. No further information was given.