Police Blotter - August 20, 2020

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within the Team 5 area – which serves Daniel Island and parts of the Cainhoy peninsula, between July 16 and July 31, 2020.

ASSAULT

Officers responded to the community pool located on Pierce Street on July 16 in reference to an assault. At 8 p.m., Team 5 met with two lifeguards, who stated that a female, approximately 45 years old, became engaged in a heated argument with a 9-year-old boy.

They argued about her smoking in the pool and about her choosing not to wear a mask. The woman commented that she would post information about the child on social media websites. As the discussion escalated, the woman slapped the minor on his neck area and left the pool complex. The lifeguards, father of the boy, and a witness all gave corroborating accounts of the incident. The woman used an illegible address when she signed into the pool, but was later identified as a Daniel Island resident by police and was located. She was charged with third degree criminal assault and battery.

THEFT FROM MOTOR VEHICLES

On July 19, a 2018 Dodge Ram pickup truck was broken into in a first floor parking garage on Central Island Street. The windows were smashed on the vehicle and the center console was damaged. A pair of walkie-talkies were removed, valued at $175.

Surveillance video was reviewed but the vehicle was not captured in the frame.

Three vehicles on Bucksley Lane and neighboring Pier View Street were rummaged through on July 30-31. In each incident, the center consoles and glove boxes were emptied and papers were scattered. A vehicle title was stolen and a small amount of cash. The vehicles had been left unlocked. The cases are being actively investigated.

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY

Three teen girls were dining on the patio at a restaurant on Seven Farms Drive when they were approached by a woman, age 40-50, who was accompanied by a young girl. The woman spoke little English and used a translation app to speak to the teens. She said, “Do you discriminate” and “Can you help us?” The woman was trying to persuade the teens to walk with her toward a blue Chevy Astro van parked at the restaurant, where two to three young adult males dressed in laborers clothing and two females were congregating. The victims did not go outside and when they said “no,” the van left the premises. Team 5 was contacted on July 21 and the parents of all parties were notified.

THEFT OF MOTOR VEHICLE PARTS

A locked vehicle parked at a location on Clements Ferry Road had its windows broken and the hood opened. The exhaust manifold was damaged and the Toyota’s catalytic converter was removed. Video surveillance captured a small, dark sedan circling the vehicle on July 20.

On July 27, officers responded again to an address on Clements Crest Lane in reference to the theft of a catalytic converter from a Ford that had been parked at the location. Footage was captured of the same sedan driving laps around the building and a male tampering with the vehicle. Similar incidents have been reported near Longpoint Road in Mount Pleasant and additional surveillance footage has been made available. Agencies are working together to identify the suspect.

VANDALISM

Team 5 responded to an Island Club Drive address in reference to a victim stating that a brick had been thrown through the window of her 2012 Volvo, parked at her residence on July 24. The brick landed on the back seat of the car. A red vehicle was seen speeding away from the scene. The case is under investigation.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Golf carts continue to be targets for theft at apartment complexes on Daniel Island. On July 25, a dark green Club golf cart was removed from a parking spot on Robert Daniel Drive. On July 27, another cart, a black 2016 Club Car, was reported stolen from Robert Daniel Drive after it had been parked in a covered area. Then on July 29, a motorcycle was removed from building 6000 on Robert Daniel Drive, valued at $11,000. All of the victims had the keys in their possession. Team 5 believes that the three thefts are linked to the golf cart thefts that occurred earlier in the month.

The vehicles have not been recovered. An investigation is underway.

A red, 2018 Jeep Wrangler was removed from a residence on Bucksley Lane on July 27. The victim had parked and was in an apartment for 40 minutes. When he returned to the parking lot, the vehicle was missing. It had been left unlocked, with a spare key in the center console. The victim’s wallet was in the car, along with four credit cards.

The property did not have video surveillance, but a witness from a neighboring building saw three teens – two male, and one female – enter the vehicle and drive away. The vehicle was recovered on July 29 in North Charleston in a hotel parking lot located on Dorchester Road.