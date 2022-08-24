Police Blotter - August 25, 2022

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within Team 5, which serves Daniel Island and parts of the Cainhoy peninsula, between Aug. 1-15.

Rash of thefts

On Aug. 2 at approximately 2 a.m., an alarm was activated when an unlocked access door to a detached garage was opened at a residence on Rowan’s Creek. A vehicle was seen fleeing the area. Officers canvassed the area and found no signs of forced entry. Later that same morning, officers were dispatched to the same neighborhood in reference to several unlocked vehicles being entered and rummaged through during the overnight hours. A garage door opener was removed from one vehicle and suspects gained access to a garage and removed several lawn care items, as well as a pair of sunglasses, valued at $900. Another victim advised that her rear passenger side window was shattered and a wallet holding two credit cards was removed. The case is pending.

Credit card snatchings

Team 5 responded to an apartment on Sawyer Circle on Aug. 3 in reference to an unlocked vehicle being entered during the overnight hours. Items removed included a handbag and three credit cards. The complainant received an alert from her bank showing that one of the credit cards had been used at a gas station on Clements Ferry Road. An attempt was made inside of the station to use the other two cards, but the transaction was declined.

On Aug. 7, a victim contacted police to report that his unlocked vehicle had been rummaged through while parked at a school on Seven Farms Drive. Eight credit or debit cards were removed from his wallet and $30 in cash. A charge was made at Target in North Charleston for $318, then another card was used at Best Buy for a purchase totaling $502. An investigation is underway for both incidents.

Drunken collision

On Aug. 5, officers responded to a collision reported at 12:51 a.m. at the intersection of Island Park Drive and Seven Farms Drive. The vehicle sustained heavy front end damage. The driver was found to have a blood alcohol content of .20, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence, and taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Road rage shooting

On Aug. 15 at 12:15 a.m., officers were called to a residence on Forrest Drive. A victim, who was driving a rental car, stated that he was aggressively followed while driving on I-526. The complainant left a restaurant on Longpoint Road in Mount Pleasant and traveled westbound, when he noticed a SUV tailgating him and flashing his headlights. A quick exit was made onto Clements Ferry Road. The unknown individual in the following vehicle began shooting out of the window, firing six to seven rounds at the victim’s vehicle, striking the vehicle in two places. The driver of a third-party vehicle witnessed the event and corroborated the victim’s account. Police officers inspected the area under the overpass on Clements Ferry Road and located seven shell casings where the shots were fired.