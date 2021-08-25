Police Blotter - August 26, 2021

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within the Team 5 area — which covers Daniel Island and parts of the Cainhoy peninsula — between July 16-31, 2021.

Theft from a Motor Vehicle

At 9:30 a.m. on July 17, an officer responded to a residence on Beresford Creek Street in reference to a larceny from a motor vehicle. The complainant advised that an unknown individual entered his unlocked 2014 Chevy Suburban and removed two checkbooks and power tools, which included a drill, oscillating tool, and hand tools.

The checks were cancelled at the victim’s bank. No surveillance was available; the case is pending.

On July 18, Team 5 was called to a parking lot on Island Park Drive to address a reported theft from a 2003 Toyota 4Runner. The theft occurred during the afternoon hours between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on July 17. The vehicle was locked and the lock on the driver’s side door was damaged. Several credit and debit cards, along with the victim’s driver’s license, were removed. A Wells Fargo Visa card was used in a store on King Street, in downtown Charleston, to purchase a Louis Vuitton handbag valued at $3,700. The damage to the lock was estimated at $200. The case is under investigation.

Then, on July 31, another theft was reported at Governors Park on Fairbanks Drive. The complainant advised that an unknown person broke the front passenger side window on his 2008 Toyota Sienna minivan and removed a handmade cloth bag, valued at $50 that contained $300 worth of clothing. The vehicle was parked near a central walkway at the park during the time of the theft.

Larceny

Officers responded to a business on Technology Drive on July 19 in reference to the theft of two trailers. The complainant stated the trailers had been stored at the rear of the business. One trailer was a 6x10 enclosed model, valued at $5,000. The other was a 10-foot open landscaping trailer, valued at $1,200. Surveillance footage captured a white pickup truck entering the area on July 18 at 10:14 p.m. A single male exited the truck, hooked up the trailer and drove away. The case is pending.

Burglary

On July 19, an officer responded to a residence under construction on Harriman Lane and met with the victim who said that an unknown individual broke a window on the side of the house to enter the residence. A Whirlpool refrigerator was removed through the front door. The appliance was valued at $2,500.

Flim Flam

An officer made contact with an employee at a business on Island Park Drive on July 20. While at work, the employee received a fraudulent email from someone claiming to be the director of her company. She was instructed to purchase Wells Fargo gift cards at a nearby retailer and to send the information to the individual posing as the company’s executive. The victim carried out the task as instructed and spent $1,600 using her personal funds. Team 5 was contacted once the victim realized that the email was not sent from her employer.

Credit Card Fraud

On July 29, Team 5 responded to a residence on Wando View Street in reference to illegal purchases on a credit card. The victim received a call from Lowe’s notifying him of a refund on a purchase. He did not make a purchase at Lowe’s and upon further inquiry, learned that an unknown individual had been making online purchases and picked up the merchandise at Lowe’s on James Island. Between July 13-16, various tools were ordered, totaling approximately $800. The victim had his credit card on hand. An investigation is underway.