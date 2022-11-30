Police Blotter - December 1, 2022

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within Team 5, which serves Daniel Island and parts of the Cainhoy peninsula, between Nov. 1-15.

Motor vehicle thefts

On Nov. 3, an officer responded to a residence on Jack Primus Road in reference to a stolen motor vehicle. The victim stated that his green 2007 Ford Explorer Sport Trac, valued at $7,000, was stolen between 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 2 and 8:02 a.m. on Nov. 3. The vehicle had been left unlocked with a spare key kept inside of the vehicle. Surveillance video on-site is being reviewed.

Then on Nov. 7, Team 5 responded to a business located on Wambaw Creek Road in reference to the theft of a company-owned GMC Savana with Arizona license plates. The complainant stated that a male employee, who had been terminated on Oct. 28, took the keys to the vehicle and left the business. Once video footage had been reviewed, the offender was positively identified as the ex-employee. An arrest warrant was issued for grand larceny.

Bicycle theft

A complainant checked in to the Team 5 office on Nov. 3 to report a stolen bicycle. The item was stolen from an apartment complex on Center Island Street during the day and had been locked to a rack located on the ground floor of the parking garage. The bicycle was described as a navy Liv brand bike valued at $849.

Larceny by false pretenses

On Nov. 8, a victim reported a breach of trust incident to Team 5. A Chevrolet Silverado had been rented on an hourly basis on Nov. 7 from a business located on Wambaw Creek Drive. When the manager tried to contact the offender, the listed phone numbers had been disconnected. It was later determined that false identification was provided. Warrants for forgery and larceny have been issued.

Vandalism

On Nov. 14, officers responded to a residence on Robert Daniel Drive in reference to a report of destruction of personal property. During a dispute, it is believed that the victim’s ex-boyfriend punched a television, causing damage and then threw the complainant’s belongings off the balcony of the top story apartment. Further damages were reported inside of the apartment. The offender reportedly piled all of the victim’s clothes on top of the bed and covered them in jelly, ranch dressing, and bleach. Damages were estimated at $3,000. A warrant

for arrest has been issued.