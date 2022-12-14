Police Blotter - December 15, 2022

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within Team 5, which serves Daniel Island and parts of the Cainhoy peninsula, between Nov. 16-30.

Identity thefts

On Nov. 16, a victim came to the Team 5 office to report identity theft. The victim claimed that he was contacted by his bank on Nov. 10 to verify a large withdrawal of funds in North Carolina. The bank advised that an unknown person withdrew $27,500 from three different branches. A police report was required to reimburse funds.

Then on Nov. 21, a complainant made contact with an officer in reference to her social security number being used to illegally open a new bank account. The victim received emails from the bank notifying her that the new account had been approved. The case is pending.

Theft from a motor vehicle

On Nov. 18, a victim stated that his 2018 Chevrolet van was broken into while parked at a gas station on Clements Ferry Road. The complainant believed he had been followed after withdrawing money from a bank in North Charleston around noon on the same day. Three white envelopes containing $1,700 each were left in the vehicle while the victim parked and went into the convenience store for 5 minutes. Video surveillance revealed that a black GMC pulled up to the van and a suspect entered the car and removed the envelopes. The case is being actively worked.

Vandalism

An officer responded to a recreational center located on Oak Leaf Street on Nov. 21 in reference to reported vandalism. The door frame from the women’s bathroom was pulled from the wall and electrical wiring was damaged. Repairs are estimated to be $2,000. Video was not available for review. There are currently no suspects.

Driving under the influence

On Nov. 22, an officer conducted a traffic stop on the off-ramp of I-526 toward Clements Ferry Road when a motorcycle was traveling more than 100 mph and was changing lanes unlawfully. The driver of the vehicle was determined to be impaired and failed the roadside sobriety test. He was transported to the Charleston County Detention Center and was charged with driving under the influence, speeding, and improper lane changes. The offender was transferred to the Berkeley County jail.

On Nov. 27 at 9:03 p.m., in the same location on Clements Ferry Road, the driver of a silver Volkswagen Jetta was stopped for veering into two lanes while driving for several miles on I-526 and crossing the Don Holt Bridge. The driver did not pass the sobriety tests and was arrested for driving under the influence.

Narcotics violation

On Nov. 22, an officer was conducting traffic enforcement on I-526 near Clements Ferry Road when a Mercedes sedan was stopped after traveling 105 mph in a 60 mph zone. The driver did not have a license. During a search of the vehicle, a Glock pistol was located in the driver’s side door and 2.36 grams of crack cocaine in the center console. The driver was arrested and charged with unlawful carry of a handgun, possession of crack cocaine, and speeding. He was transported to the Berkeley County Detention Center.