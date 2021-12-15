Police Blotter - December 16, 2021

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within Team 5, which serves Daniel Island and parts of the Cainhoy peninsula, between Nov. 16-30, 2021.

Imposter

On Nov. 16, a resident of River Landing Drive advised police that an unknown person opened a Verizon account using his personal information. The victim realized that he had been impersonated when he received a $345 late notice from Verizon for payment. The case is pending.

Stolen bikes

An officer responded to an address on Central Island Street on Nov. 16 regarding the theft of three bicycles. The victim stated that all three bicycles had been locked to a rack inside of the complex’s parking garage. The stolen items included a blue and yellow Mongoose bicycle valued at $370, a silver Mongoose cruiser valued at $550, and a black Trek valued at $400. Serial numbers were not available, but a report was filed for insurance purposes.

Vehicle thefts

On Nov. 18, Team 5 reached out to a resident of Enterprise Boulevard in reference to a stolen vehicle. The victim said that he allowed a male acquaintance in his 40s to stay with him, and when he awoke in the middle of the night, he was gone and so was the victim’s vehicle, a white 2017 Ford Transit van. Contents in the vehicle included the complainant’s cell phone, wallet, glasses, and power tools. An investigation is underway.

On Nov. 26, a resident of Longkeep Lane reported that his vehicle had been stolen from a parking garage. A 2017 Jeep Renegade had been parked in its assigned spot on Nov. 25. The value of the vehicle was $11,200. The victim advised that the key had been left inside of the vehicle.

Identity fraud

An officer met with a victim on Nov. 23 at the Team 5 office in response to a report of credit card fraud. The complainant said that she had a prescription filled at a pharmacy on Island Park Drive and the employee asked for her credit card number. She gave her the requested information but thought it was odd considering that her information was already on file at the business. The victim received an alert that her card was being used in Summerville. The employee was captured on video picking up a restaurant order in Summerville using the victim’s payment information. The employee was terminated from her position at the pharmacy.

Stolen checks

On Nov. 24, an officer responded to a business on Island Park Drive in reference to a theft. Upon arrival, the officer spoke with the complainant who advised that an employee stole checks from the business and cashed them without authorization. The individual was hired as a property manager and was one of four employees who had access to pre-signed checks used to pay a cleaning service. The employee was questioned at a bank in Sumter while attempting to cash one of the company checks written in the amount of $15,822. The case is pending.

Missing firearm

On Nov. 30, an officer made contact with a victim on Island Club Drive who advised that her firearm went missing while a moving company was helping her pack her belongings. The firearm was in an upstairs bedroom, along with two other guns that were secured in cases. When the victim questioned the movers, they said that the firearm was probably already packed in the truck. During a second round of questioning, one mover blamed the other. Management for the moving company is involved and the incident is being investigated.

There were 19 collisions reported in the Daniel Island and Cainhoy area between Nov. 16-30, 2021.