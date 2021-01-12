Police Blotter - December 2, 2021

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within Team 5, which serves Daniel Island and parts of the Cainhoy peninsula, between

Nov. 1-15, 2021.

Fraud calls

On Nov. 1, an officer responded to a residence on Seven Farms Drive and met with a victim who said that she was scammed via telephone. She said she had noticed a fraudulent Amazon purchase on her Navy Federal credit account in the amount of $1,100 and called to report the issue. The victim did not have an Amazon account and called a phone number with an 850 area code that she found online. She believed that she was speaking with Amazon customer service during the telephone call. The individual on the phone advised that an iPhone 11 had been purchased in her name and requested a photo of her driver’s license. The individual acted as an Amazon representative and then sent her text messages with codes that were activated, which were ultimately used to hijack her Navy Federal account, transferring money to Cash App, MoonPay, and Bitcoin accounts. Navy Federal contacted the victim and advised that suspicious transactions had occurred. The bank froze the account to prevent further charges. An investigation is ongoing.

Then on Nov. 4, another Daniel Island resident reported that a fraudulent transaction had occurred while she was attempting to set up apps on her television. She was instructed to capture a QR code with her cell phone. Next, she was prompted to provide a photo of the front and back of her driver’s license. Further instructions included setting up apps on her phone, including Coinbase Trade, and AnyDesk software. According to Team 5 Commander Lt. Matthew Wojslawowicz, the AnyDesk app gives another party access to the phone and all its data from a remote location. Wells Fargo alerted the victim and informed her that $29,000 had been moved from a home equity account into her checking account and $4,000 had been taken out of checking to purchase multiple prepaid debit cards. The case is pending.

Loaded handgun

An officer responded to a residence on Summerhaven Place near Cainhoy on Nov. 2. The complainant stated that while doing yard work, he found a shoebox that contained a Glock 42 pistol in a holster that contained five rounds of ammunition. The pistol had not been reported as stolen. Due to heavy rusting, the firearm was deemed unsafe and submitted as evidence.

Grand larceny

On Nov. 4, Team 5 reached out to a business on Charleston Regional Parkway regarding a theft. The complainant advised that an unknown party stole a 1940 chassis last seen on Oct. 20, valued at $9,500. An empty shipping container was also removed, valued at $4,500.

On Robert Daniel Drive, a resident of a retirement facility filed a complaint on Nov. 10. An unknown individual removed a white envelope from his dresser drawer that contained $3,000 in cash. The victim first noticed that the envelope was missing on Nov. 3 and was encouraged by staff to file a police report. A limited number of people have access to the apartment, including medical personnel from a health care agency and cleaning employees. Team 5 is pursuing the investigation.

Reckless driving

On Nov. 12, an officer was conducting traffic enforcement along Clements Ferry Road when a white Chevrolet Silverado was observed traveling 68 mph in a 45 mph zone. A traffic stop was conducted and the individual in the car was found to be driving without a license. Two weeks prior, he had been charged with DUI and his driver’s license had been suspended. The driver was placed under arrest and transported to the Berkeley County Detention Center for processing.

Traffic collisions

Between Nov. 1-15, 29 collisions were reported in the Daniel Island and Cainhoy area.