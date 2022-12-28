Police Blotter - December 29, 2022

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within Team 5, which serves Daniel Island and parts of the Cainhoy peninsula, between Dec. 1-15.

Burglary

On Dec. 1, Team 5 responded to an alarm call from a residence under construction on Port Tack Drive. Upon arrival, an officer met with the complainant who advised that the front door of the home had been kicked in and a television that had been mounted to a wall had been removed. Two witnesses provided accounts of a Dodge Charger speeding and driving erratically through the back of the neighborhood on separate occasions. A suspect has been identified and warrants have been issued for arrest.

Parole violation

Officers responded to a citizen who reported that an individual was walking down the middle of the road while screaming at students and staff near a school on Daniel Island Drive. When approached, the individual claimed that he was en route to a gas station located on Jack Primus Boulevard. The officer offered the offender a ride, which he accepted. During the ride, a background check was performed; it was determined that the individual had an active arrest warrant with the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardons.

He was placed under arrest and transported to the Charleston County Detention Center. The incident occurred on Dec. 1.

Credit card fraud

On Dec. 10, a resident of Little Barley Lane reported an incident of fraud. A bank alert revealed that an unknown person used the complainant’s information to purchase a golf cart, valued at $13,000, in Charlotte. Additionally, seven cell phones, in the amount of $653.93, were purchased from Verizon using seven different phone numbers.

On the same day, a victim contacted Team 5 to report that fraudulent activity had occurred on his Navy Federal Credit Union credit card. Four different charges had been made in-person at a Best Buy in Tucker, Georgia, totaling $2,373. Both cases are pending.

Larceny

On Dec. 12, an officer responded to a location on Etiwan Park Street in reference to a theft. Upon arrival, the complainant stated that an unknown person stole a double axle trailer with an identifying green diamond sticker on the front. The trailer, valued at $8,000, contained $30,000 worth of building materials. Video surveillance captured activity in the area on Dec. 11, showing a male on site at 9 p.m. An hour later, a black truck arrived and left with the trailer. The case is under investigation.

Driving under the influence

Officers responded to Clements Ferry Road and Charleston Regional Parkway on Dec. 14 in reference to a collision. One of the drivers involved in the accident was determined to be impaired. The driver ran a red light, turning left onto Clements Ferry Road. He admitted to consuming three vodka drinks, but refused a field sobriety test. The individual was arrested and transported to the Charleston County Detention Center.