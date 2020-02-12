Police Blotter - December 3, 2020

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within the Team 5 area – which serves Daniel Island and parts of the Cainhoy peninsula, between Nov. 1-15, 2020.

Bicycle Thefts

On Nov. 2, a victim met with a Team 5 officer regarding the theft of his bicycle from an apartment building on Seven Farms Drive. The bicycle was a 2010 Giant brand, road style with distinctive red, black, and white markings, valued at approximately $1,000. It was last seen on Oct. 26 when the victim secured it to a metal rack with a combination lock in the stairwell of the complex.

Near Seven Farms Drive, two more bicycles were reported stolen on the same day. A victim stated they were illegally removed from an apartment on Haswell Street during the overnight hours. The Giant and Shimano brand mountain bikes had been ridden and were left in the stairway overnight, unlocked. The bikes are valued at $1,600 combined.

In both cases, surveillance video was not available.

Thefts from Motor Vehicles

A victim reported that an unknown individual entered his unlocked 2018 Ford F-150 on Nov. 2. The vehicle had been parked at an apartment complex on Seven Farms Drive. An American Express credit card was removed from the center console during the overnight hours. When the victim contacted American Express to cancel the card, he was advised that charges had been made at a Lowe’s Home Improvement in North Charleston in the amount of $800. Team 5 requested video footage from the store and received files on Nov. 13. The video shows two men using the credit card, but due to poor picture quality, it cannot be used to identify them.

On the same day, a victim advised that someone entered his unlocked vehicle during the overnight hours and removed a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol from a glove box. The vehicle was parked on a rear driveway on Etiwan Park Street. The gun is valued at $250.

Team 5 collected the serial number and entered it into the database for missing firearms.

In a different building in the Seven Farms Drive complex, a complainant reported that his unlocked Dodge pickup truck was entered on Nov. 2 during the overnight hours. He had parked the vehicle under the building and in the morning, the following items had been removed from the door pocket of the truck: one box of 9mm ammunition, two boxes of 223 ammunition, and four power tools. The tools were recovered in a nearby area of the parking garage.

Then on Nov. 3, an unlocked Toyota Tundra was illegally entered during the overnight hours and a wallet was removed. The victim said that the wallet contained credit cards and his driver’s license. When the complainant cancelled his credit cards, no unusual activity had been reported. The victim said he called the police because neighbors on Rivershore Road had commented that they also had missing items from their vehicles.

An apartment complex on Seven Farms Drive was hit again on Nov. 13, when an unknown individual attempted to drag a 2002 Suzuki motorcycle from its parking spot in front of the owner’s other vehicle. The ignition switch wires were cut and the steering column was destroyed on the motorcycle. Damages are estimated at $500.