Police Blotter - December 31, 2020

The following cases were taken from the City of Charleston Police reports filed with Team 5 between Nov. 16-30, 2020.

THEFT OF MOTOR VEHICLE PARTS

On Nov. 17, an officer responded to a victim at a hotel on Fairchild Street in reference to a tire and rim that were removed from the right rear passenger side of his 2021 Toyota Camry. It had been parked overnight at the location. Security footage from the parking lot was not available. The tire and rim were valued at $500.

A victim on Seven Farms Drive reported that all four wheels and rims were stolen from his BMW on Nov. 30. The vehicle had been parked in the complex’s parking garage. The same individual was the victim of an attempted motorcycle theft in the same garage, earlier in November. Surveillance cameras were not installed in the parking area of the apartment building. Total value of the missing tires was $2,000.

LARCENY

An officer met with a victim at a storage facility located on Seven Farms Drive on Nov. 23. Several items had been illegally removed from a boat which is stored at the location. A soft cover had been partially pulled back from the boat and a depth finder, chart plotter, UHF radio, various switches, and battery charger were reported as missing. Serial numbers could not be provided. The case is under investigation.

DRUG/NARCOTICS VIOLATION

Officers were dispatched to Longkeep Lane to address a complaint about two individuals who were seen going through vehicles in the parking lot at 2:35 a.m. on Nov. 24. A traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle occupied by the two parties. It was determined that the driver had a suspended license and the passenger had an active warrant with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office. A search of the vehicle revealed tools and drills presumed to have been stolen, a cigarette package that contained a crystal-like substance,

determined to be methamphetamine, and an eyeglass case that held pipes and narcotics. Both individuals were arrested for multiple offenses. The vehicle was towed.

Then on Nov. 29, an officer was patrolling the area surrounding Crow’s Nest Pool on Oak Leaf Street when a vehicle was observed in the parking lot at 1:47 a.m. The officer made contact with a male and female in the vehicle, a silver Toyota Tundra, and observed, in plain view, material on the center console consistent with marijuana. The odor of the substance was detected from the interior of the vehicle. The driver admitted that they had come to the location to “smoke weed.” A search of the car turned up 3.7 grams of marijuana.

The driver was cited for possession of marijuana, arrested and released, as he was a first-time offender.

WIRE FRAUD

On Nov. 24, an officer made contact with a complainant at a business on Fairchild Street in reference to a fraudulent bank deposit. According to the victim, the business was in communication with a vendor and had arranged to make a payment on a contract.

During that time, the vendor’s email had been hacked. The complainant made the payment to a fraudulent account that did not belong to the vendor. Two deposits were made to the account totaling $19,593.20. Silicon Valley Banking is investigating the fraudulent activity.