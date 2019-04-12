Police Blotter - December 5, 2019

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within the Team 5 area, which includes Daniel Island and parts of the Cainhoy peninsula, between Oct. 30 and Nov. 11, 2019.

LARCENY

On Nov. 4, an employee of Pike Electric, at the Primus Tract Pit located at Clements Ferry Road and Quimby Marsh Lane, reported to Team 5 that sometime between Oct. 31 and Nov. 4, a yellow 8x10 cargo trailer was stolen from the business. The trailer had “Pike” and “Warehouse” painted on its sides. It contained materials used for electrical wiring, aluminum fins, and parts for electrical poles. The total value was approximately $7,200. The case is ongoing.

LARCENY BY FALSE PRETENSES

Officers responded to a complaint of wire transfer fraud on Nov. 5. The victim stated that he received a call from someone falsely claiming to be from the Social Security Administration. He was told that suspicious activities connected to his Social Security number had been detected and that 22 new bank accounts holding $300,000 had been opened in his name. The victim was told that he had been linked to drug trafficking and there were warrants for his arrest. He was then transferred by phone to a supposed senior investigator in their fraud department.

The second person the victim spoke with kept him on the phone for most of the day. The victim provided copies of his driver’s license and other requested documents and was told to send a wire transfer for $6,814.37 to a Wells Fargo account to clear his name. He was told to stay on the phone with the “agent” to verify that the money was sent. The victim sent a confirmation of the competed wire transfer via text.

He said he was assured that an agent would come to his Daniel Island residence to deliver a new Social Security card, return the $6,814.37 with a reimbursement check, and clear him of all of the charges.

After the victim realized the fraud, he contacted his bank and advised them of the situation, but funds had already been transferred and the bank was unable to stop it.

A case number was assigned and an investigation of this telephone scam is ongoing.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Police responded to a report of a stolen automobile on Brailsford Street on Nov. 10. The victim said that on the night of Nov. 9, her granddaughter parked her white Toyota Corolla in the driveway after shopping at Publix. The next day, the owner of the car noticed it was missing. The victim’s daughter drove around Daniel Island looking for the car and eventually located it at a construction site on Lesesne Street. The vehicle’s right rear tire was shredded and the spare tire had been placed on the front. When the report was filed, both key fobs were in the victim’s possession but there were no signs of forced entry. The dashboard and ignition remained intact. The vehicle was processed by police and returned to the owner.

SUSPICIOUS SUBSTANCE AT PLAYGROUND

On Nov. 11 at 12:07 p.m., a citizen met with officers at the Team 5 office in reference to found property. The individual was at a playground near Tidal Mill Place on Daniel Island and found a small plastic bag containing .5 grams of a white, powdery substance, presumed to be cocaine. The bag was confiscated by law enforcement and placed into evidence to be destroyed.