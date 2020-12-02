Police Blotter - February 13, 2020

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within the Team 5 area (Daniel Island and parts of the Cainhoy peninsula) between Jan. 15 and Jan 30., 2020.

THREATENING TEXT MESSAGES

On Jan. 16, a real estate agent contacted Team 5 to document threatening text messages from a previous client. A “bidding war” occurred on a property that was for sale. The agent sold the property to one individual. A second individual, who had failed to purchase the house for sale, sent harassing text messages to the real estate agent. One text message read, “I got the full skinny on what you did, you are going down.” The agent viewed the text as threatening and requested that the incident be recorded by the police.

BURGLARLY

Officers responded to 50 Central Island Square on Jan. 18 in response to an attempted burglary that took place overnight. Surveillance cameras captured an individual, fully masked and wearing gloves, entering the clubhouse at the apartment complex at 4:16 a.m. The suspect attempted to take a computer but it was locked down onto a desk. There were no fingerprints available for possible identification.

A related event occurred within the same 24 hour window, as officers were called to 515 Robert Daniel Drive in reference to another burglary at an apartment’s clubhouse. Here, two Apple desktop computers were removed, as well as a game system console. Team 5 is requesting cooperation from the complex to obtain video footage from the clubhouse. Both cases remain active.

CONFISCATED PROPERTY

On Jan. 21, Team 5 was called to 135 Pier View Street in reference to an abandoned plastic bag found in the hallway of an apartment building. The bag contained 14 grams of a white, powdery substance, which field tested presumptive as cocaine. The property is to be destroyed by the police department, as there is no evidence linking the narcotic to its owner.

GARAGE THEFTS

Officers responded to 1120 Oak Bluff Avenue on Jan. 28 in reference to a burglary. Two separate garages had been unlawfully entered. Both victims stated that their garage doors had been down in the evening. When the residents woke up, the garage doors were opened and the keypad was inoperable in one of the units. Police suspect that the garage door openers had been cloned or the signals had been hijacked. Tools were removed from both garages totaling more than $13,750. The case is under further investigation.

THEFTS FROM PARKED VEHICLES

On Monday, Jan. 27, officers were called to 515 Robert Daniel Drive to investigate a theft from a motor vehicle. The complainant stated that during the overnight hours, someone opened an unlocked toolbox from a truck bed and removed approximately $1,200 worth of tools. Then on Tuesday, Jan. 28, another pickup truck was unlawfully entered at 3015 Haswell Street. Several secured lawn care items were removed from the back of the truck when a locked chain was cut. The equipment was valued at $875. A suspect has been identified in the Jan. 28 case and an arrest is expected to be made.