Police Blotter - February 24, 2022

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within Team 5, which serves Daniel Island and parts of the Cainhoy peninsula, between Jan. 16-31, 2022.

Internet scam

On Jan. 18, a victim came to the Team 5 office to file a report regarding an attempted internet scam. The victim, a subscriber of Norton LifeLock, received emails from parties posing as Norton. The email seemed official, so he responded. The complainant was instructed to provide access to his computer to two service technicians. One technician requested that the victim purchase prepaid gift cards to cover the cost of the service and at that point, the victim’s wife noticed that an individual had gained access to their bank account. When the technician was questioned, he became aggressive and verbally threatened the couple. The victim immediately contacted a legitimate IT company that he had worked with in the past, and they were able to shut down the computer access before any funds were removed. The family did not suffer any financial loss.

Incomplete job

An officer responded to a residence on River Landing Drive on Jan. 18 in reference to a contract dispute. On July 22, the victim contacted an individual and hired him to reupholster a chair and make a bed skirt. She paid him a $1,000 deposit via Venmo. The total cost of the project was quoted at $1,600. The contractor provided a handwritten invoice. Over time, he continued to push back the completion date and finally promised delivery on Jan. 10. The delivery was never made. Team 5 made contact with the individual who stated that the job is still in process. The officer informed him that he had until Feb. 10 to complete the task or refund the payment; failure to do so would result in an arrest. The case is pending.

Stolen shipping container

A business on Charleston Regional Parkway advised that a shipping container had been illegally removed from the property. The maroon container had been picked up from the Wando Welsh terminal and contained 42,000 pounds of industrial molding. The business looked for the container for three weeks before contacting Team 5 on Jan. 18. The value of the container was $25,000, the chassis $18,000, and the materials inside of the container were valued at $52,000. Security footage was not attainable at the time of the report.

Slashed tires

On Jan. 19, an officer was called to a home on Longkeep Lane and met with a victim who advised that an unknown individual slashed two tires on his 2016 Ford passenger van. At the time, the vehicle had been parked on Parkline Avenue. On the driver’s side, a 5-inch slash was cut on the outside sidewall of each tire. No cameras were on the premises.

Jeep jacked from garage

A 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon was reported as stolen on Jan. 25 from a residence on Robert Daniel Drive. Identifying features of the Jeep include a custom lift kit and winch on the front bumper. The vehicle had been parked in the complex’s garage the night before. It was valued at $40,000 and belonged to an automobile dealership. The victim advised that he had left the keys in the center console prior to the theft.