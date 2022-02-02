Police Blotter - February 3, 2022

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within Team 5, which serves Daniel Island and parts of the Cainhoy peninsula, between Dec. 16, 2021, to Jan. 15, 2022.

Missing motorcycle

On Dec. 21, an officer responded to a residence on Central Island Street in reference to a motorcycle theft. The vehicle, a 2019 bronze and black Indian with Indiana license plates, was removed from a parking garage. Surveillance video was reviewed but did not indicate that the motorcycle had been driven out of the complex. The victim has all sets of keys in his possession. The case is currently inactive due to lack of evidence.

Ransacked

Team 5 responded to a home on Rowans Creek Drive on Dec. 22 in response to a complaint of a theft from a vehicle. Around 9 a.m. that morning, the victim received a call from a co-worker who said that someone had found her wallet on the road near the Spinx gas station on Highway 41. She went outside to check her car and noticed it had been ransacked. A purse, contacts, gift cards valued at $200, three debit cards, a drivers license, and a wallet had been removed. The complainant was able to cancel her debit cards before any illegal activity occurred. The vehicle had been left unlocked in the driveway overnight.

Stolen cell phone

On Jan. 5 at 7:15 a.m., an officer was called to a residence on Chimney Back Street regarding a theft from a motor vehicle. The victim advised that an unknown individual entered his white Ford F-250 pickup truck that had been parked on the road and removed his iPhone 13 Pro Max, valued at $1,000. There were no signs of forced entry, and it is likely that the truck had been left unlocked.

Bike break-ins

On Dec. 22, an officer responded to an apartment on Robert Daniel Drive in reference to a bicycle theft. The bicycle had been chained to a rack prior to the theft.

Another bicycle was reported as stolen from a residence on Seven Farms Drive. The victim had locked his bicycle and noticed it missing on Dec. 24.

On Jan. 8, a bicycle went missing from a residence on Robert Daniel Drive. The bicycle had been locked and there was evidence that the lock had been cut by the perpetrator.

Drunken fall

On Jan. 1, an injury was reported at 12:20 a.m. on Sawyer Circle. The complainant advised that her intoxicated friend could not find the keys to her apartment on the third floor and attempted to climb from one balcony to another to enter the residence. She fell three stories and landed in the bushes. The victim agreed to EMS care and was transported to an area hospital.

Stolen car parts

An officer spoke with a victim at a business on Charleston Regional Parkway concerning a theft of a container chassis that was last seen on Dec. 23. The value of the equipment was $18,000. Camera surveillance was not available at the property. A police report was filed on Jan. 4.

A rash of catalytic converter thefts continued as officers responded to a business on Clements Ferry Road on Jan. 12. The part was removed from a Ford 350 van parked behind the building. The damage is valued at $1,000.

On the same day, Team 5 responded to a residence on River Landing Drive where an individual reported that at 5:32 p.m., while in his apartment, he heard a loud noise outside. After investigating, he saw an unknown male under his car. When he called out to the suspect, he left abruptly in a dark colored sedan with another suspect, holding something in his hand. The victim checked his car and saw that the catalytic converter had been removed. The part is valued at $400.