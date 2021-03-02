Police Blotter - February 4, 2021

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within the Team 5 area – which serves Daniel Island and parts of the

Cainhoy peninsula — between December 15-31, 2020.

Larceny

On Dec. 16, a Team 5 officer made contact with a victim who advised that a tan and blue Jack Mason Aviator watch valued at $220 was stolen from a shipping box delivered to Captain Island’s Drive. FedEx documented the package as delivered to the address on Dec. 4.

Identity Theft

An officer met with an individual residing on Euclid Street on Dec.18 who stated that in September, he observed several inquiries on his credit report. As a result, he requested that his credit status become locked. In October, a new loan in the amount of $83,700 was posted for the purchase of a new 2020 Audi. The transaction took place in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The victim had not been to the area and filed a police report at the request of Audi, who is investigating the breech.

Theft from a Building

Officers responded to a residence on Farr Street on Dec. 24 and made contact with a victim who claimed that several pieces of jewelry had been removed from a jewelry box in her bedroom. Missing items included a gold necklace with a single diamond, another gold necklace with diamond accents, a scarab stone bracelet, and a ring. Total value of all pieces was reported at $3,050. The victim stated that an employee from a cleaning company was in the apartment on Dec. 16 and may have removed the items. No surveillance video was available for review.

Burglary/

Breaking & Entering

On Dec. 26, Team 5 responded to a business on Seven Farms Drive in reference to a theft from a storage unit. The victim was at his unit on Dec. 24 and when he returned after Christmas, he found the lock cut and on the ground. Police were advised that the security gate had been non-functional for three weeks, making access available. The unit manager confirmed that the gate had been broken during the Christmas break and claimed there were technical difficulties with the surveillance video and there was no recorded footage by the storage cubes. Stolen items included a red Craftsman toolbox with pull-out drawers, an edger, a weed eater, and a compressor; all valued at $1,025.

The next day, another victim reported to police that a generator valued at $1,400 was stolen from the parking lot of the same storage facility. It was locked to a trailer on Dec. 24 and when the complainant returned, a cable and lock securing the equipment had been cut.