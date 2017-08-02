Police Blotter - February 9, 2017

The following incidents were reported to City of Charleston Police at Daniel Island-based Team 5 between January 6 and February 1, 2017.

Firearm found on I-526

A Department of Transportation crew member cleaning areas of debris along I-526 near the Clements Ferry Road exit notified police after discovering a firearm on the side of the road on January 6, according to a police report. The gun had been reported stolen from Charleston County. Officers took possession of the weapon and it was stored in evidence.

Truck abandoned on DI after catching fire

On January 7, a motorist traveling over the Wando Bridge on I-526 called police to report that a truck with a tire that appeared to be on fire had driven past him at a high rate of speed. A short time later, police received a report that a pick-up truck matching the description had been found abandoned in the Publix parking lot on Daniel Island. The airbags had been deployed, the police report stated, and several firearms were discovered inside. Officers searched the area for the driver but were unable to locate him. The vehicle was then towed away. Charleston Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Sign vandalisms

At least 13 road signs and a couple of speed bumps were vandalized with spray painted messages on January 9 in the areas in and around Barfield Street, Etiwan Park Street, Blakeway Street and Grand Council Street. Staff from the City of Charleston Livability Department and the Daniel Island Property Owners Association took care of cleaning up the damage. Those responsible have not yet been identified.

Arrest warrants served

An employee at a business on Seven Farms Drive was picked up by Team 5 officers on an arrest warrant issued by the North Charleston Police Department on January 10. The suspect, a 24 year old female, was wanted for two counts of assault and battery and one count of unlawful communication.

A motorist was pulled over at the intersection of Clements Ferry Road and St. Thomas Island Drive on the evening of January 23 for driving without lights. After making the stop, officers discovered that the driver had an outstanding arrest warrant from the North Charleston Police Department for obtaining money under false pretenses. The suspect, a City of Charleston resident, was issued a citation and a warning.

Credit card fraud

A Daniel Island Park resident notified police on January 16 that his credit card had been used for an unauthorized online purchase. The victim had last used the card on Daniel Island and downtown and did not know how or where the account had been compromised.

Theft from building

A resident of an apartment complex on Seven Farms Drive reported the theft of several personal items, including electronics, on January 16. According to the police report filed on the incident, the victim had been carrying multiple items to her apartment and had set a few of them down to lighten her load. When she returned, the items were gone.

Theft from motor vehicle

On January 18, police were called to the parking lot of the Daniel Island Club after an employee reported that cash was missing from his vehicle. The car was unlocked at the time of the theft and the money was taken from the center console. According to the police report, there was a note left on the car that someone had observed two suspects enter the vehicle after driving around the parking lot. The writer of the note reportedly yelled at the men and they then fled the scene.

Suspicious party

Police were called to Daniel Island Park on January 27 in reference to a suspicious party in the area. The sighting(s) had occurred the day before, according to the police report. By the time they responded, there was no sign of the vehicle. The case remains under investigation.

Simple assault

On January 31, a Daniel Island woman called for police assistance after an altercation with her 15 year-old son. The teen had allegedly smashed a new laptop and struck the victim with a belt. After police arrived and spoke with all parties, the victim denied needing EMS services and declined to press charges.

BC SHERIFF’S OFFICE CONDUCTS SWEEPS

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office led early morning enforcement sweeps on February 2 and 3 that resulted in 38 arrests and the seizure of over 40 pounds of marijuana and a stolen firearm. According to a statement from the BCSO, the locations targeted were in Cane Bay and the Clements Ferry Road area on the Cainhoy Peninsula. Sheriff Lewis stated, “This was a team effort and we are very appreciative of our partners coming out to help work with us around the county. We will continue to work hard to help keep the great citizens of Berkeley County safe.” Other participating agencies included Summerville Police Department, SC Probation and Parole, DNR Law Enforcement, SLED, SC Highway Patrol, and the SC State Constables.