Police Blotter - February 9, 2023

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within Team 5, which serves Daniel Island and parts of the Cainhoy peninsula, between Jan. 16-31.

Thefts from motor vehicles

On Jan. 17, Team 5 responded to a complex on Robert Daniel Drive in reference to multiple vehicle break-ins. A total of 24 vehicles were either entered or attempted to be entered by an offender who appeared to be using a window punch device to access the vehicles. Two firearms were stolen: a 9 mm Springfield XDS and a Glock model 48. On Jan. 20, one of the firearms was located and recovered in Orangeburg. The second firearm was found in Florence County on Jan. 31. Ring camera footage from a third floor apartment captured suspicious activity and was turned over to the police. Several suspects and people of interest have been identified and the case is being actively investigated.

On the same day, officers responded to a residence on Watroo Point. There, the victim advised that an unknown individual entered her gray 2022 Dodge Ram pickup truck during the overnight hours while it was parked in her driveway. The vehicle had been left unlocked, and a Gucci purse valued at $3,000 was removed, along with a wallet containing three credit cards. The purse was recovered nearby but the contents were removed. Another vehicle was stolen at the same location.

On Cattle Ranch Street, a victim advised that her gray 2020 Jeep Wrangler was entered during the overnight hours. The vehicle’s key fob was removed from the unlocked vehicle. Another vehicle parked at the residence, a black 2020 Ford Explorer, was also entered and the key fob was taken. Team 5 collected multiple sets of prints from the vehicles and are investigating persons of interest.

A resident of Integrity Lane contacted an officer to report that his white 2019 Ford F-350 was entered during the overnight hours on Jan. 26. A loaded Ruger 9mm pistol and $5,800 in currency was removed from the unlocked vehicle. Surveillance footage captured two suspects walking in the area at 3:45 a.m. Police have been provided with a serial number for the pistol.

Motor vehicle thefts

On Jan. 17, an officer responded to a residence on Watroo Point in reference to a stolen motor vehicle. The victim reported that an unknown offender stole his black 2021 Land Rover Defender, which had been left unlocked with the keys inside. GPS tracking indicated that the vehicle was identified in Ladson.

Larceny by false pretenses

On Jan. 24, an officer made contact with a victim via telephone. The complainant stated that in April 2022, he entered into a contract with a company to install a pool at his home on N. Leavitt Court. The victim paid a deposit of $18,500 but construction work never began. Communication from the pool company ceased in December 2022.