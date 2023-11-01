Police Blotter - January 12, 2023

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within Team 5, which serves Daniel Island and parts of the Cainhoy peninsula, between Dec. 16-31, 2022.

Larceny

On Dec. 19, an officer responded to a location on Island Park Drive in reference to the theft of a trailer. The victim advised that a 12-foot by 6-foot carry-on utility trailer, worth $1,200, was taken from a construction site at some point during the overnight hours. Equipment including ladders, jack stands, spools of copper wiring and cable, and electrical boxes were being stored in the trailer, valued at $7,900. A VIN number was provided; the investigation is pending.

Thefts from motor vehicles

On Dec. 20, officers responded to a residence on Captain Bill Lane regarding a theft from a vehicle. The complainant stated that her vehicle, a Nissan Altima, had become disabled on Clements Ferry Road. She left the vehicle at the location while she secured towing services. When the vehicle was delivered to her residence via tow truck, she noticed that the right passenger window had been broken and several items were missing, including a 9mm pistol. The victim’s vehicle registration and insurance card were also removed. Surveillance footage was unavailable in the area.

On Dec. 24, a resident of Newbrook Drive reported that his vehicle, a 2022 Audi SQ5, had been parked at an apartment complex and left unlocked. An unknown individual entered the vehicle and removed a Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 40 caliber pistol that was fully loaded. The case is pending.

On Dec. 24, Team 5 responded to a residence on Sawyer Circle in reference to a theft from a 2018 Dodge Ram that had been left unlocked. Two firearms were stolen from the vehicle: a Glock model 19 9 mm pistol and a Ruger 357 caliber pistol. The theft is being investigated.

On Dec. 24, a resident of Sawyer Circle reported that an unknown individual entered her 2022 Toyota Corolla and removed a handbag valued at $500 that contained a social security card, passport, and birth certificate. The victim stated that she was in possession of both sets of keys to the vehicle but noticed that the driver’s side door was slightly ajar. The case is active.

Motor vehicle thefts

On Dec. 23, officers responded to a residence on Picasso Lane in reference to a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, the officer met with the victim who claimed that his 2014 Volkswagen Jetta was taken during the overnight hours. The vehicle had been locked but a valet key was left inside. The vehicle has been tracked on multiple surveillance cameras in North Charleston and in downtown Charleston, but has not yet been recovered.

On Dec. 23, another theft was reported on Picasso Lane. The victim’s 2013 Ford Edge was stolen at some point during the overnight hours, and had been locked, with a valet key inside. The vehicle was later recovered in North Charleston after a chase with Charleston County police.