Police Blotter - January 2, 2020

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within the Team 5 area (Daniel Island and parts of the Cainhoy peninsula) between Nov. 18 and Dec. 1, 2019.

ATTEMPTED BURGLARY

On Nov. 18, the victim arrived at her home on Iron Bottom Lane to find her glass patio doors had been shattered, but not completely broken through. The backyard fence had been opened, outdoor furniture had been moved around and exterior lights were pushed down.

Exterior video surveillance showed three males, each wearing baseball caps and backpacks, enter the patio. The men picked up the patio table and stacked chairs on it, and then attempted to gain access via the second story balcony of the residence.

The attempt was not successful. One of the men then removed an object from his backpack and struck the glass door, damaging it but not fully breaking through. The suspects were unable to gain access to the inside of the home and left.

The glass door was valued at $500.

FACEBOOK LARCENY

The victim responded to a Facebook ad for Goldendoodle puppies for sale and made arrangements with the seller to purchase one. She sent her address to the Facebook contact along with payment of $400 through the Zelle app and an additional $200 by Cashapp. The complainant was advised that the seller lived in Georgia and would work with customers in South Carolina.

Feeling that something was out of place, the victim asked a friend to respond to the same “Puppies for Sale” advertisement. Her friend was given a different first name and address for the sale. The victim asked for her money back and was then blocked on Facebook by the seller. She never received a refund. Officers responded to the complaint on Nov. 19.

SHOPLIFTING

Officers responded to a call from an employee of Circle K on Clements Ferry Road. On Dec. 1, a silver Subaru or Saturn backed into the parking space directly in front of the store. Four people exited the vehicle and entered the store.

The first suspect walked to the hot dog machine and ate one while stating he did not plan to pay for it. Meanwhile, the second male suspect went to the checkout area to pay for his items. At that time, the first suspect removed items from the candy section, placed them in his jacket pocket, and left the store.

A female suspect removed items from the potato chip and candy shelves and put them in her pocket, leaving without paying for the items. The silver car then left the store. Video surveillance was reviewed by store managers and the police. The case is under further investigation.

FORGERY

On Nov. 27, checks were stolen from a business on Clements Ferry Road and were altered with different check numbers at the top of the right corner of the check and at the bottom of the check near the routing and checking account numbers.

Three checks were written in the amounts of $1,891.44, $1,969.23, and $1,891.44 to individuals in North Charleston and Huger. The names on the checks were not familiar to the complainant. The checks were taken to a bank in Mount Pleasant on Nov. 26 and were cashed. The bank’s branch manager later noted that the checks looked suspicious and alerted the business owner. A case number has been assigned for investigation.

HIT AND RUN

A driver of a silver Honda CRV left the scene of an accident on Nov. 28 after rear-ending a Ford 250 on Delahow Street. The Honda, left by the unknown driver after the accident, had a paper tag from a car dealership in Columbia, SC. A search of the vehicle did not lead to any bill of sale information for the car or any information that would lead to the car’s owner or the driver. Damages are estimated at $2,500.