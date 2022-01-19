Police Blotter - January 20, 2022

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within Team 5, which serves Daniel Island and parts of the Cainhoy peninsula, between Dec. 1-15, 2021.

Missing wine glasses

On Dec. 1, an officer responded to a complaint of an ongoing theft from a residence on Robert Daniel Drive. The victim claimed that during the past year, she suspected that someone had been entering her apartment and taking miscellaneous items. She said that she is the sole key holder, except for apartment maintenance personnel, and always keeps the door locked. A motion detector was purchased for the front door of the home and the complainant documented records of motion being present while she was at work and away from the apartment on Nov. 27, 28, and 29 around 12:30 p.m. each day. Six wine glasses went missing during that time frame valued at $200. The victim plans to purchase a device that will capture video of any future entries. Team 5 noted that there were no signs of forced entry.

Vehicle fire

At 1:18 a.m. on Dec. 3, officers responded to an apartment on Island Club Drive regarding a vehicle fire believed to be set intentionally. The resident said that her boyfriend’s 2004 Honda Pilot had been parked in the driveway. She awoke to flames circling the vehicle and was unable to put out the fire with a hose and fire extinguisher. Neighbors witnessed the car engulfed in flames and said that they saw a vehicle speed away from the residence. Another neighbor provided Ring camera footage that showed an individual walking around the vehicle, but a good description of the individual was unattainable due to the distance of the camera from the driveway.

Trailer theft

Officers were called to a business on Clements Ferry Road on Dec. 3 to investigate the theft of a work trailer. The complainant advised that the 16-foot trailer had been parked against the building with a lock on its hitch. The trailer held metal scaffolding and heavy equipment; all were illegally removed from the site.

Unfinished business

On Dec. 10, a victim reached out to Team 5 to report that he had hired an individual in May 2021 to complete a landscaping job at his home on Barfield Street. The victim paid the individual $2,750 in advance to purchase sod. The check was cashed but materials were never supplied and work had not begun. Further, a refund was not issued. The party is wanted for breach of trust and a warrant was issued for his arrest on Dec. 20.

Robbery by knife

On Dec. 9, officers responded to a reported robbery at a business on Clements Ferry Road at 8:02 a.m. The store manager said that a coworker had been setting up a merchandising display outside of the front door when she was approached by a man wearing a black hoodie and blue surgical mask. He produced a knife and grabbed the employee around the neck, told her not to say anything, and pulled her into the store. The victim and store manager were instructed to open the cash register and safe and hand over $1,200 in currency. The perpetrator fled by foot. The incident was captured on the store’s surveillance camera and turned over as evidence. Berkeley County’s Sheriff Department deployed its canine unit in a search effort. The man was identified as a 35-year-old North Charleston resident suspected to be involved in a string of robberies all over the Lowcountry. He was arrested by City of Charleston police on Dec. 14 and charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm or knife.