Police Blotter - January 21, 2021

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within the Team 5 area – which serves Daniel Island and parts of the Cainhoy peninsula — between Dec. 1-15, 2020.

Motor Vehicle Theft

On Dec. 1, a victim met with a Team 5 officer in reference to her 2001 Dodge Ram pickup truck being stolen from the parking lot of a business on Clements Ferry Road at some point around Thanksgiving. The car was left in a front lot on Nov. 25 and was inoperable due to a missing transmission. A key was hidden, out of sight, inside of the truck bed. When the complainant returned to her place of employment after the holiday, she noticed that the vehicle was missing. Police confirmed that the truck had not been towed. Surveillance video was not recorded.

A 2014 Dodge Ram pickup truck was reported as stolen during the overnight hours on Dec. 15 by a resident of Seven Farms Drive. The victim parked the car at her apartment complex in a lot by the main building on Dec. 14. She was made aware that the vehicle was missing when she received a call from the Mount Pleasant Police Department. The truck was involved in a hit and run collision that evening and found abandoned, with damages, at Lake Hunter Circle in Mount Pleasant. The victim said that she had left the key fobs in the vehicle when it was removed from the parking complex.

Embezzlement

Officers met with a complainant at a business on Fairchild Street who advised that 24 corporate checks had been stolen. The checks were delivered via UPS and secured in a second-floor office in the finance department. In November, one of the checks was made payable to an employee in the amount of $98,743.78 and was processed by the bank. The accounting director noted the fraud attempt and conducted an audit, thereby discovering that multiple checks were missing. As of Dec. 1, the incident is under investigation by the City of Charleston’s White Collar Crime division.

Identity Theft

On Dec. 4, an officer made contact with an individual who claimed his identity was illegally used to rent a trailer from U-Haul in Yonkers, New York. The suspect used the victim’s name, driver’s license number, and email address to secure the equipment and never returned it. U-Haul sent the victim a letter on Aug. 27 requesting that he return the rented item, but the victim had never been to New York or authorized the transaction. In November, the victim received a bill from a collection agency in the amount of $5,714. The victim filed a police report to satisfy the demands of the collection agency; an investigation is being conducted by U-Haul.

Theft from a Building

Officers responded to a residence on Blakeway Street in reference to a theft of a Rolex watch valued at $4,000. The watch was stored in a dresser in a bedroom and was described as silver with a white face. The victim believes the theft occurred between Dec. 9-12 and may have been perpetrated by a cleaner.