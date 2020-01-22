Police Blotter - January 23, 2020

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within the Team 5 area — which serves Daniel Island and parts of the Cainhoy peninsula — between Dec. 15, 2019, and Jan. 14, 2020.

During this time period, 25 collisions were reported in the area, according to Lieutenant Matthew Wojslawowicz, the newly appointed leader of Team 5.

MULTIPLE THEFTS FROM MOTOR VEHICLES

Team 5 responded to several complaints of thefts from motor vehicles on Dec. 17. Items were removed from an unlocked car at Cooper River Apartments at 650 Enterprise Boulevard and from another vehicle at Summerhaven Place in the Island Club Drive vicinity. Another report of stolen items from a car was filed on Dec. 17 at 435 Royal Assembly Drive.

Cooper River Apartments was targeted again on Dec. 23, as another unlocked vehicle was ransacked and items were removed.

BOMB THREAT

On Dec. 20, 2019, officers responded to a call about a possible bomb threat at Regal Logistics, located at 1980 Technology Drive in the Charleston Regional Business Center, off Clements Ferry Road. The complainant advised police that he had received an alert from StaffMark, a temp agency that hires seasonal employees for Regal Logistics. StaffMark claimed that one of the company’s temporary employees had made a bomb threat through text messages using the Textit app. The messages were sent at 5:35 a.m. as a series of 14 different texts, each containing one line of copy. The texts read: “Explosions | Meth | Explosions | 20/20 | Regal Logistics | Explode | Exploding | Dump | Bomb | 1980 | Technology | Emoji picture of a bomb | Drive | Explosions.”

While an officer was discussing the bomb threat with the complainant, the temporary employee was seen walking out of the front door of Regal Logistics and began to get into his car. The employee willingly spoke with the officer when questioned. He stated that he had recently been released from prison after serving for 20 years and wasn’t completely sure how to send a text message. He claimed that he “meant to text a girl about a meth lab that exploded on his street.” At that point, the offender began to ramble, he bounced around to other stories, and was unable to maintain a straight line of conversation with the officer. The report stated that the officer could not find probable cause that a bomb had been planted.

According to Lt. Wojslawowicz, a K-9 unit thoroughly swept the area and determined it was clear of any dangerous devices.

VANDALISM

A woman walking her dog on Jan. 1 discovered that the water fountain near the gazebo in Barfield Park was knocked off of its foundation with water spewing from its broken pipe. Police were notified and the water was turned off by city officials. The property is owned by the Daniel Island Property Association. No further information is available regarding a suspect in the case. Repairs will cost approximately $500.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Team 5 responded to a vehicle theft reported on Jan .6. The complainant stated that his Toyota Tundra was stolen overnight from a Beresford Creek Street address on Daniel Island. The vehicle had been left unlocked with the keys inside of it.

DISCHARGE OF A FIREARM

On Sunday, Jan. 12, officers responded to a call to 211 River Landing Drive in reference to an accidental discharge from a firearm. The owner of the firearm was inside his bedroom in an apartment building when he accidentally shot one round from a rifle, which exited the apartment through the sliding glass door and impacted the ceiling of the outside balcony.

BANK ROBBERY UPDATE

As of last week, police did not have any updates on the bank robbery that occurred on Daniel Island on Dec. 31, 2019 at the Synovus Bank at 230 Seven Farms Drive, located at the corner of Seven Farms Drive and River Landing Drive.

Police described the suspect, who fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, as a “middle aged white male with a thick build” and an approximate height of 6 feet.

If anyone has information regarding this robbery, contact Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200, the on duty Charleston Police Department central detective at 843-743-7200, or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.