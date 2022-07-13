Police Blotter - July 14, 2022

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within Team 5, which serves Daniel Island and parts of the Cainhoy peninsula, between June 16-30.

Gas station vandalism

On June 17, an officer responded to a business on Clements Ferry Road in reference to vandalism. Upon arrival, the officer spoke with the complainant who said that an unknown individual pried the front panel away from a coin operated air machine located at a gas station. The repair is valued at $200.

Motorcycle theft

Team 5 responded to a residence on Sawyer Circle to investigate a motorcycle theft. The victim advised that his black and red Honda motorcycle was stolen during the overnight hours on June 17. Both keys were in his possession and the vehicle’s battery was depleted at the time of the theft. The case is pending.

Restaurant fight

On June 19, officers responded to a business on Clements Ferry Road in reference to a physical disturbance. Patrons of a restaurant became involved in a fight which resulted in a head injury for one male, who was transported to an area hospital. Another participant had injuries after being grabbed around the neck, but she refused medical treatment. Three women and four men were involved in the altercation. Two witnesses and video footage provided details of the disturbance.

Construction bandit(s)

On June 20, an officer responded to a business on Daniel Island Drive in reference to a theft. Upon approval, the officer spoke with the complainant who advised that an unknown person removed four spools of copper wiring, valued at $4,000, from a building under construction. A witness claimed that two temporary employees had been acting suspiciously and left the site with items in a vehicle that had been covered by a sheet. The case is pending.

Grand theft auto

On June 26, a 2015 white Lexus was reported as stolen from a residence on Spring Hollow Drive. The vehicle had been parked roadside by the front door of the home. The doors of the vehicle were locked but a spare key was kept inside of the vehicle, which would have unlocked the car if the door handle had been pulled. Stolen contents included: a laptop valued at $1,000; an Apple iPhone 12 valued at $900; a wallet and credit cards which were illegally used at an Exxon and a Walmart in North Charleston. A neighbor witnessed two men attempting to open car doors around 5 a.m. that morning. The case is being actively investigated.

Five-car pileup DUI

Officers were on-scene during a five-car collision on the westbound side of I-526 near Clements Ferry Road and the Don Holt bridge. On June 27 at 6:12 p.m., a white Chevrolet Equinox was traveling at speeds estimated at 90 mph and was being operated by an impaired driver, who caused the collision. The driver admitted to consuming two to six beers and failed a field sobriety test. He was arrested for driving under the influence and transported to the Berkeley County jail.