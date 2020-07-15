Police Blotter -July 16, 2020

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within the Team 5 area – which serves Daniel Island and parts of the Cainhoy peninsula, between June 16 and June 30, 2020.

Motor Vehicle Thefts

An unknown individual stole a golf cart valued at approximately $1,200 from an apartment complex garage located on Farr Street on June 20. The golf cart and its charger were removed; however, the victim has the keys in his possession.

On the same day, another golf cart was removed from a parking garage located at an apartment complex on Talison Avenue. The 2015 golf cart was valued at $6,800. Again, the victim had both keys in his possession. No camera footage is available for review.

On June 22, a third golf cart was illegally removed from a garage on Seven Farms Drive. The cart was a company vehicle, plugged in for charging. The keys also are in the possession of the rightful owner. The cart is valued at $5,000.

Lt. Matthew Wojsławowicz, commander of Team 5, noted that all three of the thefts occurred at the lower end of Daniel Island, in the same manner and time frame, with no surveillance footage available. As of July 6, there are no leads or progress toward recovery of the carts, but no additional thefts have occurred.

Shoplifting

An officer responded to a Clements Ferry Road business and met with the complainant who advised that an individual illegally removed a rack of Bic lighters from the counter while making a transaction at the business. The report was filed on June 23.

Larceny

On June 24, Team 5 responded to a Creek Landing Street address in reference to a stolen boat motor. The complainant advised that an unknown individual removed the motor from a newly purchased boat located at the dock behind his home. Wires that attached the motor to the boat were cut. Estimated value of the motor is $3,000.

Officers then responded to a Ralston Creek Street address on June 25 in reference to another stolen boat motor. The complainant advised that an unknown individual removed a front mounted trolling motor from his boat. There is no surveillance footage available for review. Estimated value of the motor is $3,000.

A third victim residing at a Ralston Creek address came forward and reported that his front mounted motor, valued at $3,000, was removed from his property. In all three cases, the addresses were in the same vicinity and the boats were secured to docks at the rear of the residences. The motors have not been recovered.

TO REPORT INFORMATION ABOUT A CRIME

If you have information about any of these incidents, please contact Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200, the on duty central detective at the Charleston Police Department at 843-743-7200, or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111. At left is Lt. Matt Wojslawowicz, commander of Team 5.