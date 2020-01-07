Police Blotter - July 2, 2020

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within the Team 5 area – which serves Daniel Island and parts of the Cainhoy peninsula, between June 1-15, 2020.

Aggravated Assault with a Firearm

On June 1, officers responded to a victim residing on Captain Bill Lane in reference to a shooting in the parking lot of a convenience store and gas station located at 1952 Clements Ferry Road. The victim had been shot in the leg and was transported to MUSC by Berkeley County EMS. The injury was not life threatening. The case was investigated by the City of Charleston Police Department. According to Charles Francis, public information officer, the shooter was arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

On June 5 at 1:38 p.m., Team 5 responded to another complaint of aggravated assault. A victim was shot while traveling on I-526 in what is believed to be a case of road rage. The victim was transported to East Cooper Hospital. The case is under further investigation.

Burglary

Officers responded to a residence on Lesesne Street in reference to a vehicle being stolen out of a garage. The vehicle, a 2006 Mercedes Benz SUV, had been left in an open garage overnight with the doors unlocked and the keys inside of the vehicle. Team 5 was notified of the theft on June 2.

Flim Flam

The victim connected with an individual on the Letgo app, a buying and selling platform, and made arrangements to purchase an iPhone for $500. The exchange was made in a parking lot at the Charleston Police Department’s Team 5 substation on Seven Farms Drive. After using the phone for two days, the phone was shut off by T-Mobile and had been reported as stolen. The original owner of the phone filed an insurance claim for the phone deemed stolen. The victim filed a police report on June 4. After investigation, the phone was re-activated by T-Mobile and the victim is able to use the phone that she purchased.

Shoplifting

On June 9, the manager at Publix on Seven Farms Drive notified police that an individual had shoplifted approximately $108 worth of items from the store to include two 12 packs of Heineken beer, one package of diapers and two packages of shrimp.

Vandalism

On June 9 at 8 a.m., a Team 5 officer made contact with the complainant who advised that an unknown individual caused approximately $20,000 worth of damage by driving over the lacrosse fields at 1651 Oak Leaf Street, doing “donuts” on the grounds. There are no surveillance cameras installed on the premises.

On June 13, officers were called to the gazebo at Barfield Park on Daniel Island in reference to a vandalism complaint. The property and murals were defaced by spray painted graffiti that included offensive symbols and anti-Semitic statements.

Forgery/Counterfeit

Officers responded to the owner of a liquor store located on Clements Ferry Road, where a total of 11 counterfeit checks were passed between May 29 and June 4. The owner of the store said that proper ID was presented when cashing the checks, but all were returned by the bank because the account numbers were invalid. A police report was filed on June 11.