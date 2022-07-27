Police Blotter - July 28, 2022

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within Team 5, which serves Daniel Island and parts of the Cainhoy peninsula, between July 1-15.

Ransacked vehicles

On July 1, officers responded to a residence on Robert Daniel Drive to investigate two vehicle break-ins. The theft happened during the overnight hours. A white Hyundai Tucson and a black Subaru Outback had been entered and ransacked. A rosary on a chain, valued at $80 and a white USB cord, valued at $10, were removed from the vehicles, which had been left unlocked.

Golf cart snatchings

On July 10, a resident of Farr Street reported his golf cart had been stolen during the overnight hours. The Valor 48V cart had been parked in the apartment complex’s garage the night before. The charging cable also was illegally removed. Surveillance was not available in

the area.

On July 15, another golf cart was stolen from a residence on River Grove Avenue. The victim advised that the vehicle was last seen on July 14 and had been parked in the garage for the apartment complex. The golf cart, a 2003 EZ-GO model, was valued at $4,650.

Peeping Tom

On July 10, officers responded to a residence on Newbrook Drive at 3:20 a.m. after a victim reported suspicious circumstances. The complainant advised that she saw a man standing outside of her bedroom window. When she opened the blinds, the individual ran away. A plant that was on the patio near the window had been moved to the side, according to the victim. Security footage was not available at the apartment complex.

Stolen vehicle returned

On July 11, Team 5 responded to a residence on Bucksley Lane in reference to a stolen vehicle. At 9:45 a.m., the victim reported that her Jeep Grand Cherokee had been removed from the parking lot of an apartment complex during the overnight hours. The keys had been left inside of the vehicle. Later in the day, the vehicle was recovered at the same complex in a different parking space. Items were taken out of the glove box and storage compartments, but nothing was missing. The complex did not have security footage.

Assault with a firearm

On July 11, officers responded to River Landing Drive in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers went to a third-floor apartment where two victims had been threatened by an individual with a firearm. While the two victims were sharing a meal, the suspect banged on the door, then kicked it in, damaging the frame. The male victim and suspect began to fight and the suspect threatened to shoot him with a gun. He then struck the complainant on the forehead with the firearm multiple times, causing a minor head injury. The injury was noted, but the victim declined medical treatment. The case is pending.