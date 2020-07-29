Police Blotter - July 30, 2020

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within the Team 5 area – which serves Daniel Island and parts of the Cainhoy peninsula, between July 1 and July 15, 2020.

Larceny

On July 1, an officer met with a victim at a Farr Street residence who advised that a china cabinet had been stolen from a breezeway. The cabinet had been given to the victim and was moved to a common area on the third floor of an apartment building. The victim left the cabinet there while waiting for someone to help him move it into the apartment. When he returned to the breezeway early in the evening, the cabinet had been removed, and has not been recovered.

Theft from Motor Vehicle

Team 5 met with a victim who advised that an unknown individual entered her unlocked Subaru during the overnight hours of July 1 into July 2 and removed the vehicle’s handbook, a Citibank Visa card and a key to the vehicle’s storage rack while the vehicle was parked at an Etiwan Park Street address. After the incident, the victim’s credit card was illegally used at a Super Walmart in Moncks Corner, with charges totaling $429.29. The card was also used at a gas station in Mount Pleasant. The case is still active.

Motor Vehicle Theft

An officer met with a victim who advised that her 2011 Infinity was stolen from her rear driveway behind her residence on Pierce Street during the overnight hours of July 1 into July 2. The vehicle was last seen when the victim parked it on July 1 at 10:30 p.m. The

victim noticed it was missing the next day around 1:30 p.m. A construction crew working nearby noted that the vehicle had been missing from the driveway earlier in the morning on July 2. The victim said that the vehicle was left unlocked and the key fob was left inside of the vehicle. There is a tracking device in the Infinity, but the vehicle has not been recovered and there are no further leads.

Credit Card/ATM Fraud

On July 7, an officer responded to a River Landing Drive residence in reference to an unknown individual using the victim’s credit cards without proper authorization. The victim does not know how the individual may have obtained the credit card numbers. Charges

were made to a dating and networking website, bumble.com, and four different purchases on amazon.com. Additionally, charges were made at an Exxon and a Walmart in St. Augustine, Florida. The unauthorized charges total $181. An investigation is underway.

Burglary/Breaking & Entering

Officers responded to a complaint at a Wando Landing Street residence in reference to a perpetrator who entered an unlocked garage during the overnight hours on July 10. The individual entered the garage through a rear door and entered three unlocked vehicles which were parked inside of the garage. Two concealed weapons licenses were removed from a Toyota 4 Runner. From a Ford Edge, the individual removed a purse, wallet, a Visa debit card, an American Express card, the key to the vehicle, and a CubeSmart key for the victim’s storage unit. In the garage, a work bench and drawers were rummaged through. The total value of removed items was $900.

While Team 5 was meeting with the victim, the stolen CubeSmart key was being used at the storage unit. Employees captured a photo of the individual, who was driving a white Chevrolet pickup truck. Police determined that the license plates on the truck were reported as stolen. Berkeley County Police identified the individual as a “career criminal” with a lengthy record and pursued him. An arrest was made.

Vandalism

Team 5 responded to a victim on July 10 in reference to possible vandalism to her vehicle while she worked as a nanny at a Pierce Street residence. The complainant advised that on one occasion a nail had punctured the tire on her Toyota Corolla. On July 7, she noticed another nail had been propped up against her tire. On a separate occasion, the tire valve stem was found to be missing. The victim noted that there was no active construction in the area. The case is pending.

Collisions

There were 10 reported collisions between July 1-15.