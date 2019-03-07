Police Blotter - July 4, 2019

A case of alleged sexual misconduct is under investigation at Bishop England High School.

According to a report filed with the Charleston Police Department, a female minor told a therapist at Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center on June 11 that she was the victim of “unwanted touching” by an individual on the BEHS campus between August 2017 and September 2018. There is no word on the alleged offender’s affiliation with the school.

CPD was alerted to the accusation by Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center on June 12.

The Diocese of Charleston stated that they were only recently made aware of the accusations.

“Bishop England administrators became aware of the accusation on Thursday, June 27 when the police contacted them,” said Maria Aselage, Director of Media Relations for the Diocese. “They have been cooperating with authorities.”

The police department has confirmed that they made contact with BE on June 27. The investigation is ongoing. BEHS Principal Patrick Finneran sent out an email to school families on July 1 alerting them to the situation.

“We are cooperating with authorities in connection with their investigation,” he wrote. “We will continue to update you on this investigation as information becomes publicly available.”

Finneran encouraged any victim of child sexual misconduct or abuse by diocesan personnel to contact law enforcement, and then to contact the Diocese’s Victim Assistance Coordinator Louisa Storen at (800) 921-8122 to request access to pastoral services, including a counselor referral when appropriate.

This latest accusation comes only two months after Jeffrey Scofield, the school’s former sports information director, was arrested for two counts of voyeurism. Scofield was accused of filming two male students changing in the school’s locker room.

The following cases were filed with Charleston Police Department Team 5 between June 6, 2019 and June 27, 2019.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

A 2014 Yamaha motorcycle was reported stolen on June 6. The theft occurred on Enterprise Boulevard between the evening of June 5 and June 6.

BURGLARY

Officers responded to an apartment complex on Sawyer Circle, where a victim claimed that an unknown subject entered her apartment on the morning of June 17. The complainant stated that her locked balcony door was opened and her ceiling fan was turned off although she left it on. She said that she has woken up to scratches on the walls and the word “leave” scrawled onto her wooden table.

HIT AND RUN

On June 7, an officer was dispatched to the Dollar General on Clements Ferry Road in reference to a hit and run collision that happened near Cainhoy Road. The victim advised that his car was hit by a black Ford truck. The offender and the victim exchanged insurance information, but when they attempted to involve law enforcement, the truck driver fled the scene. Officers found the offender and issued a ticket.

CREDIT CARD FRAUD

A victim called the Team 5 office on June 8 to inform CPD that her BB&T credit card was fraudulently charged. Approximately $210 was charged by the offending party in Florence, Kentucky.

FOUND OR LOST PROPERTY

An individual moving out of a Seven Farms Drive apartment complex forgot their shotgun in the apartment’s storage unit. The gun was left with Team 5 until the owner returned from an out of town trip.

INJURED PARTIES

A man was found sleeping in the hallway at an apartment complex on Jack Primus Road on June 11. The individual was unresponsive, but breathing and flailing his arms. Berkeley County EMS responded and took him to a nearby hospital. The victim was a resident of the apartment complex.

In a separate case, officers responded to MUSC in reference to a gunshot victim on June 26. The victim said that he was driving from work on Charleston Regional Parkway when he accidentally shot himself in the leg. The man was looking for his cell phone charger in his bag sitting on his lap. The gun discharged while he was rummaging through the bag.

EMBEZZLEMENT

At a Charleston Regional Parkway business, an employee loaded four pallets of hardwood flooring onto a company truck. The hardwood flooring went missing the next day. The company said that this took place between May 24 and May 25. The incident was reported on June 11.

INTIMIDATION CASES

A resident of a Clements Ferry Road area apartment complex is accused of intimidating a leasing agent that works at the complex. A man had several instances of disorderly conduct in the apartment building. He entered the leasing officer’s office and made threatening gestures towards her. The police were notified on June 11.

Between May 25 and May 27, a Daniel Island resident said that he drove someone else’s car to Summerville for his daughter’s sports game. The owner of the car said that she noticed dents on the hood and doesn’t know how it happened. The owner of the car took a picture of the complainant’s front door and texted it to him. He reported this to the police because he felt threatened.

At Charleston Regional Parkway, on June 15, a victim claimed that she and her juvenile son received threats of physical violence. The suspects responded, saying that they did not threaten her, and they were upset about money the victim’s husband owed them.

BICYCLE THEFT

On Center Park Street, a bike was stolen between June 5 and June 7. CPD does not have a suspect for the case.

IMPERSONATION

On Island Park Drive, an individual received a bill from Verizon for over $3,000. Two Apple phones, two SIM cards, and a speaker were purchased. The purchases occurred in Beaufort, where the victim was not located. This was reported to CPD on June 13.

THEFT FROM MOTOR VEHICLE

On June 15, officers responded to Settlers Street in response to larcenies from multiple motor vehicles. Unknown offenders entered a victim’s two unlocked cars and stole property from one of them. The victim claimed that his neighbors’ cars were also entered illegally.

FORGERY/ COUNTERFEIT

A man used a counterfeit $100 bill at a Daniel Island store on Seven Farms Drive on June 20. The bill was given to CPD.

On the afternoon of June 21, officers responded to another business in the same shopping center that also reported they had received a fake $100.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

On June 20, officers were reporting for duty at the Team 5 office when they observed a man in the parking lot. The man said that his ex-girlfriend was at his residence on Dalton Street, despite being on trespass notice.

VANDALISM

Officers responded to Freedom Park behind the Daniel Island School last month after receiving a report that a water fountain had been vandalized and torn from the wall.

ASSISTING AGENCIES

CPD responded to the Clements Ferry Road area on June 24 in reference to shots fired. The passenger of one vehicle was shooting at another at 7:41 a.m., according to the police report. Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department located an overturned vehicle that they believe was involved in the incident. The Sheriff’s Department took the lead on the investigation.