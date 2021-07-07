Police Blotter - July 8, 2021

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within the Team 5 area – which serves Daniel Island and parts of the Cainhoy peninsula — between June 1-15, 2021.

Theft from a Motor Vehicle

On June 3, officers responded to a residence on Pierce Street in reference to a theft from a vehicle. The victim advised that her unlocked vehicle was parked in front of her home and was entered during the overnight hours. A book bag that contained an iPad, valued at $400, was removed from the back seat of the vehicle. The victim used the Find My Phone app and told Team 5 that the device had been “pinged” on Ashley Phosphate Road in North Charleston. The case is pending.

Traffic Violation

A complainant stated that on June 5 he was almost struck by a speeding vehicle while crossing Seven Farms Drive near Pier View Street. He advised that a pickup truck was driving north in the median, erratically passing golf carts, and almost hit him while on the crosswalk. The vehicle was identified while parked at a restaurant on River Landing Drive. The victim identified the driver in a lineup and can obtain a criminal summons to have the driver appear in court.

Burglary and Motor Vehicle Thefts

Team 5 responded to an apartment complex on Sawyer Circle in reference to a burglary. The victim stated that sometime between 11:30 p.m. and midnight on June 6, she stepped away from her residence. When she returned, she found her dog outside on the patio and noticed that the door was open. An unknown individual had entered the apartment and removed two sets of keys and a wallet from a table that was accessible from the patio door. Two vehicles were missing — a 2020 Toyota Highlander valued at $34,600 and a 2017 Toyota RAV4 valued at $26,700. On June 7, one of the vehicles was tracked to a location on Moultrie Lane in Cainhoy. The license plate for the other vehicle was recovered by North Charleston police on June 10.

On the same day, another resident of Sawyer Circle contacted police regarding a theft of a motor vehicle. During the overnight hours, a 2011 Honda Accord, valued at $8,500, was removed from a parking space behind the community pool. The victim believed that the car had been locked but a second key had been stored inside of the vehicle. Stolen items inside of the vehicle included a revolver valued at $800, a wedding band valued at $500, a stroller worth $500, an iPod, and other miscellaneous items totaling $1,500. The victim explained that he was in the process of moving and therefore had valuables in the car. Both cases are under investigation.

Vandalism

A site manager advised police that a new home under construction was vandalized on June 7. An unknown individual smashed a window and a wooden 2x4 was found on the property. Damages are estimated at $1,500.