Police Blotter - June 10, 2021

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within the Team 5 area (Daniel Island and parts of the Cainhoy peninsula) between May 1-15, 2021.

Liquor Law Violation

On May 1 at 12:39 a.m., police responded to a single vehicle collision at the on-ramp to I-526 East, mile marker 24, near the Daniel Island exit. An officer located an overturned vehicle and Berkeley County EMS arrived on the scene. At the site, numerous unopened cans of alcoholic beverages were noted inside and outside of the vehicle. When questioned, the 16-year-old driver admitted that she was in possession of the alcohol. She was not found to be intoxicated by police observation, but was charged with reckless driving and illegal possession of beer/wine. The juvenile is scheduled to appear in court.

Burglary

A burglary was reported on May 4. A residence under construction on Falaise Street was missing a Whirlpool side-by-side refrigerator, valued at $2,700. The complainant advised that an unknown individual cut a screen to access the back porch and the rear door had been left unlocked.

Motor Vehicle Theft

On May 5, Team 5 responded to an apartment on Sawyer Court in reference to a stolen vehicle. The complainant reported that at some point during the overnight hours of May 4-5, his silver 2020 Dodge Journey was removed from the parking space in front of the complex. The vehicle was left unsecured with the keys inside. The value of the car is $27,000 and the case is pending and active.

Injured Party

On May 7, Team 5 received multiple complaints of a woman screaming and shouting religious statements in the middle of the street at 305 Seven Farms Drive. Upon arrival, neighbors confirmed that the woman resided in the apartment complex. Two officers approached the apartment to make contact with the female, while two more officers were on site to provide back up if needed. She answered the door holding a shotgun. She was distraught and was making comments about drug dealers and human trafficking.

She appeared to be in a manic state. After several minutes of negotiating with the woman, she agreed to put the gun down. As officers moved in, she moved into a “yoga-like position,” grabbed the gun and a struggle ensued. Ultimately, the officers were able to separate the female from the gun. She then claimed that her children were in the apartment. Officers confirmed that there were no children there and a neighbor informed them the children were with their father for the weekend. The woman was taken into emergency protective custody.

The officers who responded to the incident received an award from The City of Charleston’s Police Department for de-escalating the situation in the best manner possible.

Theft from a Motor Vehicle

Officers responded to an apartment complex on Sawyer Circle in reference to a theft from a motor vehicle. The complainant advised that an unknown person entered his unlocked vehicle during the overnight hours between May 13-14. The victim’s Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol, with a magazine containing eight rounds of ammunition, was removed from the center console. The weapon has not been identified in pawn shop databases at this point.

Flim Flam

On May 14, an officer responded to a residence on River Landing Drive regarding a flim flam incident. The victim, aged 65, advised that in August 2019, she had met an individual on a dating app called “Mature Dating.” The suspect suggested that they connect on the “Hangout” app. He claimed he was from the U.S. but was living in Dubai to work on a construction project. He asked the victim to send him funds so he could fix a broken machine that would allow him to finish his project and return to the U.S. The complainant sold her home and two condominiums to forward $350,000 in Bitcoin.

The victim formed another connection on “Mature Dating” with a man named “Michael Khan,” who said he lived overseas. At a point during the relationship, the victim sent explicit photos of herself to Khan. He asked her for money and threatened to blackmail her with the photos if she did not comply. She sent Khan $40,000.

South State Bank and Bank of America alerted the victim about fraudulent activity. The victim notified police, who advised her that she had been scammed. An investigation is underway.