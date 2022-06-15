Police Blotter - June 16, 2022

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within Team 5, which serves Daniel Island and parts of the Cainhoy peninsula, between May 16-31.

Rash of break-ins

On May 19, an officer responded to a business on Charleston Regional Parkway in reference to a theft from a motor vehicle. The complainant advised that an unknown individual forced entry into his 2018 Nissan Maxima by breaking the passenger-side window.

The console was rummaged, and the following items were removed: a Glock 20 handgun valued at $710, a P80 9 mm handgun valued at $500, $4,000 in cash, and a book bag from the trunk, valued at $175. The estimate to replace the broken window totaled $300. The investigation is still active.

Then on May 24, a rash of car break-ins were reported at 6:20 a.m. at an apartment complex on Sawyer Circle. The front-passenger window was shattered on a Dodge Caravan, the vehicle was ransacked, but nothing was taken.

A backpack was stolen from a Toyota Tacoma after the front passenger window was broken. Another resident reported that his Hyundai’s rear passenger window was shattered and the front window was cracked; tools, a toolbox, and clothing were removed. A fourth victim reported that his Town & Country van had been broken into through the front window and a gym bag had been stolen. The case is pending.

Taken tools

At 7:45 a.m. on May 23, Team 5 responded to an address on Blowing Fresh Drive regarding a reported burglary. The residence is under construction and the incident was reported by a foreman of the construction company, who stated that several items were removed

from a CONEX container at the site.

Missing tools included a Makita chop saw, a hammer drill, fuel cans, and steel chain saws totaling $4,490. Bolt cutters were removed from the container but were later located on the property. Fresh footprints were observed, and security footage captured a pickup truck near the container at 1:58 a.m. that exited the site at 4:40 a.m. with its lights off. The case is pending.

Driving impaired

Officers responded to the area of Clements Ferry Road and Sweet Place at 12:29 a.m. on May 24 in reference to a traffic collision. The driver was found sitting on the ground next to the vehicle and it was determined that he was impaired.

He was arrested, charged with driving under the influence, and transported to the Berkeley County Detention Center.

Stolen goods

On May 25, a resident of Sawyer Circle reported a motor vehicle theft. His 2015 Toyota Rav4 was taken sometime during the overnight hours. The victim stated the vehicle had been locked but a key may have been left inside.

On May 30, an officer responded to a residence on Spartina Lane regarding a stolen vehicle. The victim stated that her 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee, which contained snow skis valued at $4,000, $2,000 in checks, two house keys, and college textbooks, was stolen from a legal parking space. The vehicle had been left unlocked and the keys were left inside of it.