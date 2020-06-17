Police Blotter - June 18, 2020

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within the Team 5 area – which serves Daniel Island and parts of the Cainhoy peninsula — from May 16-31.

Theft From a Residence

On May 18, a Team 5 officer made contact with a victim who advised that an 18 karat gold necklace with blue lapis beads had been removed from her Barfield Street residence on Feb. 6, 2020. The victim advised a cleaning service had been at her residence on that date and believed a new employee from that service is responsible.

The gold necklace was kept in a closet at the residence on a jewelry hook, and the victim stated it was missing after the cleaning occurred. The cleaning service searched employees and emptied vacuum cleaner bags, but the necklace was not found. The jewelry is valued at $1,700.

Traffic Arrest

While conducting traffic enforcement in the area of Island Park Drive and Iron Bottom Drive on May 19, an officer observed a speeding vehicle on radar traveling 42 mph in a 25 mph zone. Upon stopping the vehicle, it was determined that the driver did not have a valid driver’s license and had been adjudicated to be a habitual traffic offender with two prior convictions of driving under suspension. The driver was arrested, charged with a third offense, and transported to the Berkeley County Jail.

Vandalism

On May 19, Team 5 responded to the DISA Soccer Complex on Oak Leaf Street and met with the complainant, a groundskeeper, who advised that an unknown individual had inserted an object into the ignition port of his tractor causing damage valued at approximately $200. Other equipment at the facility showed signs of tampering, but no damage was reported.

Motor Vehicle Thefts

• An officer met with a victim on Charleston Regional Parkway regarding a theft of his motor vehicle on May 19. The victim stated he had driven his friend to this location to drop off a tractor trailer at a business, and then left momentarily with his son to help fix his vehicle. Upon his return, his friend had left with his vehicle. An iPad had been left in the car. The victim was able to track the location of the iPad in the vehicle and located it near Conway. The offender was arrested and charged by Myrtle Beach Police Department and the vehicle was returned.

• On May 23, Team 5 responded to a River Landing Drive address in reference to a stolen vehicle. The victim advised he parked his 2017 Camaro in a gated garage the previous evening and when he returned it was gone. The victim was unsure whether he actually locked the vehicle and stated that the key fob was inside of the vehicle. The vehicle was located using OnStar at an address on Crossroads Drive in North Charleston. It was recovered, towed to a mechanic for assessment, and was then returned to its owner.

Identity Theft

Officers responded to an Island Club Drive address on May 28 in reference to an identity theft. The victim advised that an unknown individual had opened several loans using her personal information. On May 21 and May 25, the victim was alerted that inquiries were made on her credit report from businesses in Ladson and Summerville. The businesses confirmed that an individual came into the offices and applied for loans, and provided identification that matched an old address belonging to the victim. Experian requested the filing of the police report, and the case is under further investigation through the White Collar division of the City of Charleston Police Department.

Forgery/Counterfeit

On May 30, Team 5 responded to Dollar General on Clements Ferry Road in reference to counterfeit money being used to make a purchase. Upon arrival, the officer spoke with management who advised an individual had entered the store on May 24 and purchased a Green Dot Card, which is a prepaid debit card, for $150 with three $50 bills that were found to be counterfeit. Two of the bills had the same serial number. The Secret Service has been alerted and is investigating the case.