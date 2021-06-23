Police Blotter - June 24, 2021

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within the Team 5 area — which serves Daniel Island and parts of the Cainhoy peninsula — between May 16-31, 2021.

Bicycle Theft

On May 26, Team 5 was contacted regarding a bicycle theft. The victim rode her bicycle to a gas station located on Island Park Drive but was given a ride home and left her bicycle at the location. Several days later, the complainant went back to the station to retrieve the bicycle, but it was missing. The value of the item is $600.

Lost Property

A complainant stated that on May 22, he was golfing at a course on Daniel Island and at the end of his game, noticed that the pouch he used to carry his personal items was missing. He assumed that when he reached into his golf bag for another item, the pouch fell out of the bag at some point during the day. Golf course administration was notified. The pouch contained a brown leather wallet, a platinum wedding band, and a Rolex watch, all valued at $14,500.

Larceny

An officer was dispatched to a business on Clements Crest Road, on May 26, in reference to a theft of lawn care equipment. Management was notified by an employee that some of the equipment was missing. When surveillance video was reviewed, it showed an unknown pickup truck pull up between two cargo containers on the property. Two men, approximately 40-50 years old, exited the truck and removed items that were stored on a pallet between the containers. They loaded a mower, weed eater, and two gas cans into the back of the truck and drove away. The two individuals were identified when the items were pawned at the downtown location of Money Man Pawn. The value of the stolen equipment was $570.

Theft from a Building

On May 26, an officer responded to a home on Hazelhurst Street where a theft was reported. A victim advised that a Nike brand shoebox that was used to store several luxury watches and a wedding band were missing from the countertop in his home gym. The box contained seven watches, valued at $129,000. The victim said that a hired electrician had been in the house that day, as well as eight people who came to the house to play pickleball with his son, who had access to the gym. The incident is under further investigation.

Vandalism

Officers responded to a complaint on May 31 at the Daniel Island home of U.S. Congresswoman Nancy Mace. The residence was vandalized during the overnight hours. The vandalism included black graffiti marks, anarchist symbols, and statements that included profanity, sprayed on the roadway, sidewalk, and house foundation. Days later, police released information that the incident appeared related to prior DI vandalism cases. [Read the full story online at bit.ly/35zcKWz]

Also on May 31, two hours after responding to this incident, an officer discovered that the same anarchist markings had been painted at Smythe Park on a welcoming column to the park, located on the corner of Daniel Island Drive and Smythe Street. Surveillance video was not available in this area of the park. Both cases are pending.