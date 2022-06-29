Police Blotter - June 30, 2022

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within Team 5, which serves Daniel Island and parts of the Cainhoy peninsula, between June 1-15.

Illegal sale of beer

On June 1, an officer observed an individual selling beer from his vehicle parked near the stadium on Seven Farms Drive, while a concert event was being held at Credit One Stadium. Concert security issued a warning, but the individual, who was identified with a Colorado driver’s license, continued to process sales without a permit. A criminal citation was then issued; the individual was required to appear in court on June 14.

Confiscated gas

At 11 p.m. on June 1, officers were working an off-duty assignment at the Credit One Stadium on Seven Farms Drive. As concert attendees were leaving the venue, 13 pressurized tanks of nitrous oxide were confiscated in and around the area. The tanks were turned over to the Charleston Fire Department for safe disposal.

Collision under the influence

Officers responded to the area of Village Crossing Drive in reference to a collision on June 5. Upon arrival, it was determined that an underaged driver of a Honda Odyssey had collided into a parked Land Rover, damaging both vehicles. The individual admitted to consuming one alcoholic beverage, but failed the sobriety test conducted by Team 5. He was transported to the police station for a blood alcohol test, where it was determined that his BAC level measured .12. The driver was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

On June 9, an officer was called to the intersection of River Landing Drive and Fairchild Street in reference to a vehicle mishap. The vehicle struck the median and had become disabled. After conducting field sobriety tests, the driver was found to be impaired and was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Motor vehicle thefts in the night

On June 6, an officer responded to a residence on Sawyer Circle in reference to a vehicle theft. The complainant advised that her 2020 Toyota Highlander was stolen from the complex’s parking lot sometime during the overnight hours. The victim admitted that she had left her keys inside of the unlocked vehicle prior to the theft.

Another vehicle theft occurred on Sawyer Circle on June 15. The victim advised that his 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was stolen during the overnight hours. Keys had been left inside of the vehicle, which was unlocked.

Reckless driving with a weapon

On June 6, a vehicle was seen driving down the sidewalk adjacent to Seven Farms Drive around 4 p.m., while businesses were open, and customers were using the walkways. The vehicle traveled on the sidewalk at Pier View Street, then drove through bushes before being stopped by Team 5. The driver was impaired but initially refused sobriety testing. A Ruger 9mm pistol was found inside of the vehicle, as well as a partially empty bottle of tequila. It was determined that the individual did not have a weapons permit, had a suspended license and had been convicted of driving under the influence within the past five years. The driver was ultimately arrested for driving under the influence and was transported to the Berkeley County Detention Center.